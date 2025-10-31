HALLOWEEN -AGDE Agde
HALLOWEEN -AGDE Agde vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
HALLOWEEN -AGDE
Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Sortez vos déguisements les plus effrayants et rejoignez-nous à Agde pour fêter Halloween !!!
Sortez vos citrouilles et costumes effrayants, Halloween approche à grands pas !
Venez le fêter avec nous !!!
À partir de 14h maquillage, jeux en bois
De 16h à 19h animation DJ , spectacles, show hip-hop avec Dimension 34
> GRATUIT,
> TOUT PUBLIC
> Informations Service Cohésion sociale 04.67.76.90.52
#HALLOWEEN .
Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 76 90 52
English :
Get out your scariest disguises and join us in Agde to celebrate Halloween!!!!
German :
Holt eure gruseligsten Verkleidungen raus und kommt zu uns nach Agde, um Halloween zu feiern!!!
Italiano :
Tirate fuori i vostri travestimenti più spaventosi e raggiungeteci ad Agde per festeggiare Halloween!
Espanol :
Saque sus disfraces más terroríficos y únase a nosotros en Agde para celebrar Halloween
L’événement HALLOWEEN -AGDE Agde a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE