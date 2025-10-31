HALLOWEEN -AGDE Agde

HALLOWEEN -AGDE Agde vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN -AGDE

Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-31

fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

Sortez vos déguisements les plus effrayants et rejoignez-nous à Agde pour fêter Halloween !!!

Sortez vos citrouilles et costumes effrayants, Halloween approche à grands pas !

Venez le fêter avec nous !!!

À partir de 14h maquillage, jeux en bois

De 16h à 19h animation DJ , spectacles, show hip-hop avec Dimension 34

> GRATUIT,

> TOUT PUBLIC

> Informations Service Cohésion sociale 04.67.76.90.52

#HALLOWEEN .

Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 76 90 52

English :

Get out your scariest disguises and join us in Agde to celebrate Halloween!!!!

German :

Holt eure gruseligsten Verkleidungen raus und kommt zu uns nach Agde, um Halloween zu feiern!!!

Italiano :

Tirate fuori i vostri travestimenti più spaventosi e raggiungeteci ad Agde per festeggiare Halloween!

Espanol :

Saque sus disfraces más terroríficos y únase a nosotros en Agde para celebrar Halloween

L’événement HALLOWEEN -AGDE Agde a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE