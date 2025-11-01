Halloween au Bercail EARL le Bercail Equitation Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente
Halloween au Bercail EARL le Bercail Equitation Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente samedi 1 novembre 2025.
Halloween au Bercail
EARL le Bercail Equitation 11 allée du Bercail Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente Charente
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-01 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-01
Venez déguisés et fêter Halloween au Bercail… Animations toute la journée.
EARL le Bercail Equitation 11 allée du Bercail Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente 16710 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 14 65 51 cepclebercail@orange.fr
English :
Come dressed up and celebrate Halloween at the Bercail… Entertainment all day.
German :
Kommen Sie verkleidet und feiern Sie Halloween im Bercail… Animationen den ganzen Tag über.
Italiano :
Venite in maschera e festeggiate Halloween alla Bercail… Animazione per tutto il giorno.
Espanol :
Ven disfrazado a celebrar Halloween en el Bercail… Entretenimiento durante todo el día.
L’événement Halloween au Bercail Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême