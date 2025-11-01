Halloween au Bercail EARL le Bercail Equitation Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente

Halloween au Bercail

EARL le Bercail Equitation 11 allée du Bercail Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente Charente

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-01 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

Venez déguisés et fêter Halloween au Bercail… Animations toute la journée.

.

EARL le Bercail Equitation 11 allée du Bercail Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente 16710 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 14 65 51 cepclebercail@orange.fr

English :

Come dressed up and celebrate Halloween at the Bercail… Entertainment all day.

German :

Kommen Sie verkleidet und feiern Sie Halloween im Bercail… Animationen den ganzen Tag über.

Italiano :

Venite in maschera e festeggiate Halloween alla Bercail… Animazione per tutto il giorno.

Espanol :

Ven disfrazado a celebrar Halloween en el Bercail… Entretenimiento durante todo el día.

L’événement Halloween au Bercail Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême