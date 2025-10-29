HALLOWEEN AU CENTRE AQUATIQUE Centre aquatique Canal Forêt Blain

HALLOWEEN AU CENTRE AQUATIQUE Centre aquatique Canal Forêt Blain mercredi 29 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN AU CENTRE AQUATIQUE

Centre aquatique Canal Forêt 10 boulevard de Bretagne Blain Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-29 14:30:00

fin : 2025-10-29 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-29

Après-midi frissons garantis ! Au programme structure gonflable, décorations terrifiantes et animations surprises vous attendent… Tarif unique de 3€/ personne (adulte et enfant), animation et entrée piscine comprises.

.

Centre aquatique Canal Forêt 10 boulevard de Bretagne Blain 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 28 05 39 01

English :

Afternoon chills guaranteed! Inflatable structure, terrifying decorations and surprise entertainment await you? Single price of ?3/person (adult and child), including entertainment and pool entry.

German :

Ein Nachmittag mit Gänsehautgarantie! Auf dem Programm: Hüpfburg, gruselige Dekorationen und Überraschungsanimationen warten auf Sie? Einheitspreis von 3 Euro pro Person (Erwachsene und Kinder), inklusive Animation und Eintritt ins Schwimmbad.

Italiano :

Pomeriggio da brividi garantito! In programma: struttura gonfiabile, decorazioni terrificanti e animazione a sorpresa vi aspettano? Prezzo unico di 3 euro a persona (adulto e bambino), comprensivo di animazione e ingresso in piscina.

Espanol :

¡Tarde de escalofríos garantizada! En el programa: estructura hinchable, decoración terrorífica y animación sorpresa te esperan? Precio único de 3 euros por persona (adulto y niño), incluyendo animación y entrada a la piscina.

L’événement HALLOWEEN AU CENTRE AQUATIQUE Blain a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt