Halloween au Chat qui Lit Châtelaillon-Plage

Halloween au Chat qui Lit Châtelaillon-Plage dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

Halloween au Chat qui Lit

40 rue du Marché Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-26 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-26 12:30:00

2025-10-26

Participe au grand défi d’Halloween de la librairie le Chat qui Lit ! Dimanche 26 octobre, de 10h à 12h30, les enfants de 4 à 12 ans sont invités à déposer leur dessin le plus terrifiant à la librairie. Surprise garantie et expo de tous les chefs-d’œuvre!

40 rue du Marché Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 28 46 70 librairie@lechatquilit.fr

English :

Take part in Le Chat qui Lit?s big Halloween challenge! On Sunday October 26, from 10am to 12:30pm, children aged 4 to 12 are invited to drop off their scariest drawing at the bookshop. Surprise guaranteed, and all the masterpieces on display!

German :

Nimm an der großen Halloween-Challenge der Buchhandlung Le Chat qui Lit teil! Am Sonntag, den 26. Oktober, von 10:00 bis 12:30 Uhr, sind Kinder zwischen 4 und 12 Jahren eingeladen, ihre gruseligsten Zeichnungen in der Buchhandlung abzugeben. Die Überraschung ist garantiert und alle Meisterwerke werden ausgestellt!

Italiano :

Partecipate alla grande sfida di Halloween della libreria Le Chat qui Lit! Domenica 26 ottobre, dalle 10 alle 12.30, i bambini dai 4 ai 12 anni sono invitati a presentare alla libreria il loro disegno più terrificante. Sorpresa assicurata e tutti i capolavori saranno esposti!

Espanol :

¡Participa en el gran reto de Halloween de la librería Le Chat qui Lit! El domingo 26 de octubre, de 10.00 a 12.30 h, los niños de 4 a 12 años podrán presentar en la librería su dibujo más terrorífico. Sorpresa garantizada, ¡y todas las obras maestras estarán expuestas!

