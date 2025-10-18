Halloween au Lazzer City Univerland Journiac

Halloween au Lazzer city de Univerland. C’EST L’HORREUR DANS LE PLUS GRAND LASER GAME DE FRANCE ! Formez votre équipe. Respirez un grand coup. Et entrez… si vous l’osez.

C’EST L’HORREUR DANS LE PLUS GRAND LASER GAME DE FRANCE !

Les zombies ont envahi le Lazzer City… et personne n’en sortira indemne !

Couloirs obscurs, faisceaux lumineux, fumée, cris inhumains…Le Lazzer City de Univerland à Journiac devient votre pire cauchemar du 18 octobre au 2 novembre

Une première expérience terrifiante où il ne s’agit plus seulement de viser… Mais de survivre !

Formez votre équipe. Respirez un grand coup. Et entrez… si vous l’osez.

Univerland D710 La Menuse Journiac 24260 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@lazzercity.fr

English : Halloween au Lazzer City

Halloween at Univerland?s Lazzer City. HORROR IN FRANCE?S BIGGEST LASER GAME! Put your team together. Take a deep breath. And enter? if you dare.

German : Halloween au Lazzer City

Halloween im Lazzer city von Univerland. HORROR IN FRANKREICHS GRÖSSTEM LASERGAME! Stellen Sie Ihr Team zusammen. Atmen Sie tief durch. Und treten Sie ein, wenn Sie sich trauen.

Italiano :

Halloween a Lazzer City di Univerland. È TEMPO DI HORROR NEL PIÙ GRANDE LASER GAME DELLA FRANCIA! Mettete insieme la vostra squadra. Fate un respiro profondo. Ed entrate? Se ne avete il coraggio.

Espanol : Halloween au Lazzer City

Halloween en Lazzer City de Univerland. ¡ES LA HORA DEL TERROR EN EL MAYOR JUEGO DE LÁSER DE FRANCIA! Reúne a tu equipo. Respira hondo. Y entra… si te atreves.

