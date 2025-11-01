Halloween au marché Pons

Halloween au marché Pons samedi 1 novembre 2025.

Halloween au marché

place du Minage Pons Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-01 09:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

Oyé Oyé Les 6-12 ans sont appelés Viens peser ta citrouille et prends le risque de repartir avec un sort ou un lot de bonbons…

Le lot sera remis le samedi suivant.

place du Minage Pons 17800 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 94 51 33 contact@ponsactionscommerciales.fr

English :

Oyé Oyé 6-12 year-olds are called: Come weigh your pumpkin and take the risk of leaving with a spell or a batch of sweets….

The prize will be awarded the following Saturday.

German :

Oyé Oyé Die 6- bis 12-Jährigen werden aufgerufen: Komm und wiege deinen Kürbis und riskiere es, mit einem Zauberspruch oder einer Menge Süßigkeiten nach Hause zu gehen…

Der Gewinn wird am folgenden Samstag übergeben.

Italiano :

Oyé Oyé I ragazzi dai 6 ai 12 anni sono chiamati: Vieni a pesare la tua zucca e corri il rischio di tornare a casa con un incantesimo o una partita di dolci…

Il premio sarà consegnato il sabato successivo.

Espanol :

Oyé Oyé Se convoca a los niños de 6 a 12 años: Ven a pesar tu calabaza y arriésgate a volver a casa con un hechizo o un lote de dulces…

El premio se entregará el sábado siguiente.

L’événement Halloween au marché Pons a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac