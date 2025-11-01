Halloween au marché Pons
Halloween au marché Pons samedi 1 novembre 2025.
Halloween au marché
place du Minage Pons Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-01 09:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-01
Oyé Oyé Les 6-12 ans sont appelés Viens peser ta citrouille et prends le risque de repartir avec un sort ou un lot de bonbons…
Le lot sera remis le samedi suivant.
.
place du Minage Pons 17800 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 94 51 33 contact@ponsactionscommerciales.fr
English :
Oyé Oyé 6-12 year-olds are called: Come weigh your pumpkin and take the risk of leaving with a spell or a batch of sweets….
The prize will be awarded the following Saturday.
German :
Oyé Oyé Die 6- bis 12-Jährigen werden aufgerufen: Komm und wiege deinen Kürbis und riskiere es, mit einem Zauberspruch oder einer Menge Süßigkeiten nach Hause zu gehen…
Der Gewinn wird am folgenden Samstag übergeben.
Italiano :
Oyé Oyé I ragazzi dai 6 ai 12 anni sono chiamati: Vieni a pesare la tua zucca e corri il rischio di tornare a casa con un incantesimo o una partita di dolci…
Il premio sarà consegnato il sabato successivo.
Espanol :
Oyé Oyé Se convoca a los niños de 6 a 12 años: Ven a pesar tu calabaza y arriésgate a volver a casa con un hechizo o un lote de dulces…
El premio se entregará el sábado siguiente.
L’événement Halloween au marché Pons a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac