HALLOWEEN AU PONEY CLUB DE LA CROUZETTE Marvejols jeudi 30 octobre 2025.

2 allée des soupirs Marvejols Lozère

Tarif : 36 – 36 – EUR

Journée

Début : 2025-10-30
Halloween animé par les associations poney jeune et « pour te dire compagnie »
Daisy sera t’elle à l’heure pour la fête d’Halloween ?
demi journée autour d’un conte
demi journée à cheval
gouter offert
2 allée des soupirs Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 32 11 25 

English :

Halloween hosted by the Poney Jeunesse and « Pour te dire compagnie » associations
Will Daisy be on time for the Halloween party?
half-day storytelling
half-day on horseback
snack offered

German :

Halloween wird von den Vereinen poney jeune und « pour te dire compagnie » betreut
Wird Daisy pünktlich zur Halloweenparty erscheinen?
halber Tag rund um ein Märchen
halber Tag auf dem Pferd
kostenloser Nachtisch

Italiano :

Halloween organizzato dalle associazioni Young Pony e « Pour te dire compagnie »
Daisy sarà in tempo per la festa di Halloween?
mezza giornata di narrazione
mezza giornata a cavallo
merenda offerta

Espanol :

Halloween organizado por las asociaciones Young Pony y « Pour te dire compagnie
¿Llegará Daisy a tiempo para la fiesta de Halloween?
medio día de cuentacuentos
medio día a caballo
merienda ofrecida

