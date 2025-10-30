HALLOWEEN AU PONEY CLUB DE LA CROUZETTE Marvejols

HALLOWEEN AU PONEY CLUB DE LA CROUZETTE

2 allée des soupirs Marvejols Lozère

Tarif : 36 – 36 – EUR

Journée

Date :

2025-10-30

Halloween animé par les associations poney jeune et « pour te dire compagnie »

Daisy sera t’elle à l’heure pour la fête d’Halloween ?

demi journée autour d’un conte

demi journée à cheval

gouter offert

2 allée des soupirs Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie

English :

Halloween hosted by the Poney Jeunesse and « Pour te dire compagnie » associations

Will Daisy be on time for the Halloween party?

half-day storytelling

half-day on horseback

snack offered

German :

Halloween wird von den Vereinen poney jeune und « pour te dire compagnie » betreut

Wird Daisy pünktlich zur Halloweenparty erscheinen?

halber Tag rund um ein Märchen

halber Tag auf dem Pferd

kostenloser Nachtisch

Italiano :

Halloween organizzato dalle associazioni Young Pony e « Pour te dire compagnie »

Daisy sarà in tempo per la festa di Halloween?

mezza giornata di narrazione

mezza giornata a cavallo

merenda offerta

Espanol :

Halloween organizado por las asociaciones Young Pony y « Pour te dire compagnie

¿Llegará Daisy a tiempo para la fiesta de Halloween?

medio día de cuentacuentos

medio día a caballo

merienda ofrecida

