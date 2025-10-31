HALLOWEEN AU ROCKSTORE Montpellier
HALLOWEEN AU ROCKSTORE Montpellier vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
HALLOWEEN AU ROCKSTORE
20 Rue de Verdun Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 8.99 – 8.99 – EUR
Début : 2025-10-31
2025-10-31
Halloween au Rockstore !
Le Festival Dernier Cri prend possession de Montpellier pour une nuit unique !
►VENDREDI 31 OCTOBRE
00:00 05:00
ROCKSTORE X DERNIER CRI w/ RONI, LEYKA B2B MARINA RABITA
Roni • Leyka b2b Marina Rabita
Yoot 5€ / 8€ + fdl / PRÉVENTES 8€ .
20 Rue de Verdun Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
English :
Halloween at the Rockstore!
Festival Dernier Cri takes over Montpellier for a unique night!
German :
Halloween im Rockstore!
Das Festival Dernier Cri nimmt Montpellier für eine einzigartige Nacht in Besitz!
Italiano :
Halloween al Rockstore!
Il Dernier Cri Festival conquista Montpellier per una sola notte!
Espanol :
Halloween en el Rockstore
El Dernier Cri Festival toma Montpellier por una noche
