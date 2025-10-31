HALLOWEEN AU ROCKSTORE Montpellier

HALLOWEEN AU ROCKSTORE Montpellier vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN AU ROCKSTORE

20 Rue de Verdun Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 8.99 – 8.99 – EUR

Début : 2025-10-31

Halloween au Rockstore !

Le Festival Dernier Cri prend possession de Montpellier pour une nuit unique !

►VENDREDI 31 OCTOBRE

00:00 05:00

ROCKSTORE X DERNIER CRI w/ RONI, LEYKA B2B MARINA RABITA

Roni • Leyka b2b Marina Rabita

Yoot 5€ / 8€ + fdl / PRÉVENTES 8€ .

20 Rue de Verdun Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Halloween at the Rockstore!

Festival Dernier Cri takes over Montpellier for a unique night!

German :

Halloween im Rockstore!

Das Festival Dernier Cri nimmt Montpellier für eine einzigartige Nacht in Besitz!

Italiano :

Halloween al Rockstore!

Il Dernier Cri Festival conquista Montpellier per una sola notte!

Espanol :

Halloween en el Rockstore

El Dernier Cri Festival toma Montpellier por una noche

