Halloween au Spaycific’Zoo ! Spay

Halloween au Spaycific'Zoo !
samedi 18 octobre 2025
Halloween au Spaycific’Zoo !
542 Route de la Martinière Spay Sarthe
Tarif : 11 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-18 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-02
Date(s) :
2025-10-18
Venez fêter Halloween au Spaycific’Zoo !
Au programme des animations spéciales pour découvrir les serpents ou les chauves-souris, une chasse au trésor dans tout le parc, des ateliers maquillage et citrouilles ! .
542 Route de la Martinière Spay 72700 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
English :
Come celebrate Halloween at Spaycific’Zoo!
German :
Feiern Sie Halloween im Spaycific’Zoo!
Italiano :
Venite a festeggiare Halloween allo Spaycific’Zoo!
Espanol :
¡Ven a celebrar Halloween en Spaycific’Zoo!
