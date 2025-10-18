Halloween au Spaycific’Zoo ! Spay

Halloween au Spaycific’Zoo ! Spay samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Halloween au Spaycific’Zoo !

542 Route de la Martinière Spay Sarthe

Tarif : 11 – 11 – EUR

Date : 
Début : 2025-10-18 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-02
Début : 2025-10-18 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-02

Date(s) :
2025-10-18

Venez fêter Halloween au Spaycific’Zoo !
Au programme des animations spéciales pour découvrir les serpents ou les chauves-souris, une chasse au trésor dans tout le parc, des ateliers maquillage et citrouilles !   .

542 Route de la Martinière Spay 72700 Sarthe Pays de la Loire  

English :

Come celebrate Halloween at Spaycific’Zoo!

German :

Feiern Sie Halloween im Spaycific’Zoo!

Italiano :

Venite a festeggiare Halloween allo Spaycific’Zoo!

Espanol :

¡Ven a celebrar Halloween en Spaycific’Zoo!

