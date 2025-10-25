HALLOWEEN AUX CHALETS Gruissan

Une ambiance envoûtante s’installe sur les Chalets. Quand la journée se termine et que les ombres s’allongent, des acteurs-zombies sortent des recoins pour raconter des histoires terrifiantes. Cherchez des indices et déjouez les pièges que des esprits farceurs ont semés au fil des rues, chez les commerçants et les restaurateurs. Et si on jouait à se faire peur en famille ?

Programme

– Samedi 25 à 15h30 OFNI OBJETS FLOTTANTS NON IDENTIFIÉS (nouveauté 2025)

Point de départ Akila Plage des Chalets.

Comme une course de caisses à savon… mais sur l’eau !

Venez avec paddle, barque, planche (tout ce qui flotte) et enfilez votre plus beau costume.

Gilet de sauvetage disponible

Nombreux lot à gagner Meilleur déguisement

Inscriptions obligatoires au Paparazzo

– Samedi 25 & Dimanche 26 octobre 15h à 18h –LE SABLE HANTÉ (nouveauté 2025)

Parking fête foraine

Découvrez un espace ensorcelé en bord de mer

Madame Irma lira dans vos pensées…

Participez à une course de zombies délirante

Tir à la corde déguisé, 1,2,3 Enfer !, Roue de la fortune, etc…

De nombreux lots à gagner grâce aux établissements partenaires

Accès libre et gratuit

– Du mardi 28 au 31 octobre de 15h à 18h La Chasse au Trésor Hantée LA PRISON DU CAUCHEMAR

Départ Parking Fête Foraine

L’événement phare des Chalets !

Un scénario original chaque année, des acteurs costumés et des énigmes à résoudre dans vos établissements favoris de la Plage des chalets Paparazzo, Grand Soleil, Sunrise, Café Raisin, Santa Cruise et La Bohème.

Du samedi 25 au vendredi 31 octobre, de 15h à 20h

LES MONDES

Prenez votre courage à deux mains et parcourez les univers tous plus terrifiants et déjantés les uns que les autres.

PAPARAZZO LES MONSTRES MARINS & PIRATES DES CARAÏBES !

Une mise en scène impressionnante qui cette année s’étend jusqu’à la plage !

À découvrir en plus du sable hanté , venez découvrir une décoration et activité insolites et immersives, accessibles pendant toutes les vacances.

GRAND SOLEIL LE MUSÉE DE L’HORREUR

Un lieu réservé aux plus courageux et téméraires…

Chut on ne vous en dit pas plus…

Jeux de société à l’étage

Musée de l’horreur au rez-de-chaussée, frissons garantis !

SANTA CRUISE L’UNIVERS DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

À la tombée de la nuit, les enfants peuvent participer à une balade unique au travers des chalets.

Uniquement sur réservation 0629831320

CAFÉ RAISIN TIM BURTON

Décor fantaisiste inspiré des films cultes du réalisateur !

Stand maquillage 28 au 31 oct de 15h à 18h

Atelier pâtisserie 27 octobre matin et après-midi, 28 octobre matin

Infos & réservation 06 24 60 08 56

SUNRISE LE TEMPLE MAUDIT

Un décor spectaculaire mêlant mystères Incas et Indiana Jones dans un monde de morts vivants !

Grande soirée spéciale Halloween Party le 31 octobre Venez déguisés !

Infos & réservation 09 72 77 16 05

LA BOHÈME LA TAVERNE DES PIRATES MAUDITS

Entrez dans un décor de bateau échoué au bord de l’eau.

Ambiance chaleureuse, boissons chaudes et vue mer, tous les jours des vacances.

English :

A spellbinding atmosphere settles over the Chalets. As the day draws to a close and the shadows lengthen, zombie actors emerge from the nooks and crannies to tell terrifying tales. Search for clues and foil the traps that prankster spirits have planted in the streets, shops and restaurants. How about a family game of fright?

Program

– Saturday 25 at 3:30pm: UFOs ? UNIDENTIFIED FLOATING OBJECTS (new in 2025)

Starting point: Akila Plage des Chalets.

Like a soapbox race? but on water!

Bring your paddle, boat, board (anything that floats) and put on your best costume.

Lifejackets available

Prizes to be won: Best costume

Registration required at Paparazzo

– Saturday, October 25 & Sunday, October 26 ? 3 pm to 6 pm ?LE SABLE HANTÉ (new 2025)

Fairground parking

Discover an enchanted space by the sea:

Madame Irma will read your mind?

Take part in a crazy zombie race

Disguised tug-of-war, 1,2,3 Hell, Wheel of Fortune, etc…

Lots of prizes to be won thanks to partner establishments

Free admission

– Tuesday, October 28 to 31 ? 3pm to 6pm Haunted Treasure Hunt: THE CAUCHEMAR PRISON

Departure: Fête Foraine parking lot

The flagship event at Les Chalets!

An original scenario every year, costumed actors and riddles to solve in your favorite Chalet Beach establishments: Paparazzo, Grand Soleil, Sunrise, Café Raisin, Santa Cruise and La Bohème.

Saturday, October 25 to Friday, October 31, 3 pm to 8 pm

THE WORLDS

Take your courage in both hands and explore universes, each more terrifying and wacky than the last.

PAPARAZZO SEA MONSTERS & PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN!

An impressive staging that this year extends to the beach!

To discover: in addition to the haunted sand , come and discover an unusual and immersive decoration and activity, accessible throughout the vacations.

GRAND SOLEIL THE MUSEUM OF HORROR

A place reserved for the bravest and most daring…

We won’t tell you more…

Board games upstairs

Horror museum on the first floor, chills guaranteed!

SANTA CRUISE THE WORLD OF DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

As night falls, children can take part in a unique stroll through the cottages.

Reservations required: 0629831320

CAFÉ RAISIN TIM BURTON

A whimsical setting inspired by the director’s cult films!

Make-up stand: Oct 28 to 31, 3pm to 6pm

Pastry-making workshop: October 27 morning and afternoon, October 28 morning

Info & booking: 06 24 60 08 56

SUNRISE THE CURSED TEMPLE

A spectacular setting combining Inca and Indiana Jones mysteries in a world of the living dead!

Special Halloween Party on October 31 come dressed!

Info & booking: 09 72 77 16 05

LA BOHÈME THE CURSED PIRATES’ TAVERN

Step into a shipwrecked waterside setting.

Warm ambience, hot drinks and sea views, every day of the vacations.

German :

Eine fesselnde Atmosphäre legt sich über Les Chalets. Wenn der Tag zu Ende geht und die Schatten länger werden, tauchen aus den Ecken Zombie-Schauspieler auf, die gruselige Geschichten erzählen. Suchen Sie nach Hinweisen und entgehen Sie den Fallen, die Scherzkekse in den Straßen, bei Händlern und Gastronomen aufgestellt haben. Wie wäre es mit einem Gruselspiel für die ganze Familie?

Programm

– Samstag, 25. um 15:30 Uhr: OFNI? NICHT IDENTIFIZIERTE SCHWIMMENDE OBJEKTE (Neuheit 2025)

Startpunkt: Akila Plage des Chalets.

Wie ein Seifenkistenrennen, nur auf dem Wasser!

Bringen Sie Ihr Paddel, Boot, Brett (alles, was schwimmt) mit und ziehen Sie Ihr schönstes Kostüm an.

Schwimmwesten sind erhältlich

Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen: Bestes Kostüm

Anmeldung im Paparazzo erforderlich

– Samstag, 25. & Sonntag, 26. Oktober ? 15:00 bis 18:00 Uhr ?DER GEHEIME SABEL (Neuheit 2025)

Parkplatz auf dem Rummelplatz

Entdecken Sie einen verwunschenen Ort am Meer

Madame Irma wird Ihre Gedanken lesen?

Nehmen Sie an einem verrückten Zombie-Rennen teil!

Verkleidetes Tauziehen, 1,2,3 Hölle!, Glücksrad, usw…

Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen dank der Partnereinrichtungen

Freier Zugang

– Dienstag, 28. bis 31. Oktober ? von 15 bis 18 Uhr Die spukige Schatzsuche: DAS GEFÄNGNIS DES KUCHEMAR

Start: Parkplatz Fête Foraine

Die wichtigste Veranstaltung in Les Chalets!

Jedes Jahr ein originelles Szenario, kostümierte Schauspieler und Rätsel, die es in Ihren Lieblingslokalen am Strand der Chalets zu lösen gilt: Paparazzo, Grand Soleil, Sunrise, Café Raisin, Santa Cruise und La Bohème.

Samstag, 25. bis Freitag, 31. Oktober, von 15 bis 20 Uhr

DIE WELTEN

Fassen Sie sich ein Herz und durchstreifen Sie die Welten, von denen eine schrecklicher und verrückter ist als die andere.

PAPARAZZO DIE SEEUNGEHEUER & PIRATEN DER KARIBIK!

Eine beeindruckende Inszenierung, die sich dieses Jahr bis an den Strand erstreckt!

Zu entdecken: Entdecken Sie neben dem Spuksand auch eine ungewöhnliche und immersive Dekoration und Aktivität, die während der gesamten Ferien zugänglich ist.

GRAND SOLEIL DAS MUSEUM DES HORRORS

Ein Ort nur für die Mutigsten und Tollkühnsten…

Pssst, wir verraten Ihnen nicht mehr…

Gesellschaftsspiele im Obergeschoss

Horrormuseum im Erdgeschoss, Gänsehaut garantiert!

SANTA CRUISE DIE WELT DES DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

Bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit können die Kinder an einem einzigartigen Spaziergang durch die Hütten teilnehmen.

Nur mit Reservierung: 0629831320

CAFÉ RAISIN TIM BURTON

Fantasievolle Kulisse, inspiriert von den Kultfilmen des Regisseurs!

Schminkstand: 28. bis 31. Okt. von 15 bis 18 Uhr

Backworkshop: 27. Oktober vormittags und nachmittags, 28. Oktober vormittags

Infos & Reservierung: 06 24 60 08 56

SUNRISE DER VERFLUCHTE TEMPEL

Eine spektakuläre Kulisse, die die Mysterien der Inkas und Indiana Jones in einer Welt der lebenden Toten vermischt!

Großer Spezialabend Halloween Party am 31. Oktober Kommen Sie verkleidet!

Infos & Reservierung: 09 72 77 16 05

LA BOHÈME DIE TAVERNE DER VERFLUCHTEN PIRATEN

Treten Sie ein in die Kulisse eines gestrandeten Schiffes am Wasser.

Warme Atmosphäre, heiße Getränke und Meerblick an allen Ferientagen.

Italiano :

Un’atmosfera incantata si diffonde negli Chalet. Quando il giorno volge al termine e le ombre si allungano, gli attori zombie emergono dagli angoli e dalle fessure per raccontare storie terrificanti. Cercate gli indizi e sventate le trappole dei truffatori nelle strade, nei negozi e nei ristoranti. Che ne dite di un gioco di paura in famiglia?

Il programma:

– Sabato 25 alle 15.30: UFO? OGGETTI FLOTTANTI NON IDENTIFICATI (novità 2025)

Punto di partenza: Akila Plage des Chalets.

Come una gara di soapbox, ma sull’acqua!

Portate pagaia, barca, tavola (qualsiasi cosa galleggi) e indossate il vostro costume migliore.

Sono disponibili giubbotti di salvataggio

Tanti premi in palio: miglior travestimento

Iscrizione obbligatoria presso il Paparazzo

– Sabato 25 e domenica 26 ottobre dalle 15.00 alle 18.00 LE SABLE HANTÉ (novità 2025)

Parcheggio della fiera

Scoprite uno spazio incantato in riva al mare:

Madame Irma vi leggerà nel pensiero?

Partecipate a una folle corsa di zombie

Tiro alla fune mascherato, 1,2,3 Inferno, Ruota della Fortuna, ecc…

Tanti premi in palio grazie agli esercizi convenzionati

Ingresso gratuito

– Martedì 28-31 ottobre ? 15.00-18.00 Caccia al tesoro stregata: LA PRIGIONE DI CAUCHEMAR

Partenza: parcheggio della Fête Foraine

L’evento di punta di Les Chalets!

Ogni anno uno scenario originale, attori in costume ed enigmi da risolvere nei vostri locali preferiti sulla Plage des Chalets: Paparazzo, Grand Soleil, Sunrise, Café Raisin, Santa Cruise e La Bohème.

Da sabato 25 a venerdì 31 ottobre, dalle 15.00 alle 20.00

I MONDI

Prendete il coraggio a due mani e viaggiate attraverso universi, uno più terrificante e folle dell’altro.

PAPARAZZO MOSTRI MARINI E PIRATI DEI CARAIBI!

Un impressionante spettacolo teatrale che quest’anno si estende fino alla spiaggia!

Da scoprire: oltre alla sabbia infestata , venite a scoprire una decorazione e un’attività insolita e coinvolgente, accessibile durante tutte le vacanze.

GRAND SOLEIL IL MUSEO DELL’ORRORE

Un luogo riservato ai più coraggiosi e temerari…

Non vi diremo di più…

Giochi da tavolo al piano superiore

Museo dell’orrore al piano terra, brividi garantiti!

CROCIERA DI BABBO NATALE IL MONDO DEL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

Al calar della notte, i bambini potranno partecipare a una passeggiata unica tra le casette.

Prenotazione obbligatoria: 0629831320

CAFÉ RAISIN TIM BURTON

Un’ambientazione stravagante ispirata ai film cult del regista!

Stand di make-up: dal 28 al 31 ottobre, dalle 15.00 alle 18.00

Laboratorio di pasticceria: 27 ottobre mattina e pomeriggio, 28 ottobre mattina

Info e prenotazioni: 06 24 60 08 56

ALBA IL TEMPIO MALEDETTO

Un’ambientazione spettacolare che unisce i misteri Inca e Indiana Jones in un mondo di morti viventi!

Festa speciale di Halloween il 31 ottobre venite vestiti!

Info e prenotazioni: 09 72 77 16 05

LA BOHÈME LA TAVERNA DEI PIRATI MALEDETTI

Entrate in un ambiente naufragato in riva al mare.

Atmosfera calda, bevande calde e vista sul mare, tutti i giorni delle vacanze.

Espanol :

Una atmósfera hechizante se instala en los chalés. A medida que el día se acerca a su fin y las sombras se alargan, actores zombis emergen de los rincones y grietas para contar terroríficas historias. Busque pistas y desbarate las trampas tendidas por los embaucadores en las calles, tiendas y restaurantes. ¿Qué tal un juego de miedo en familia?

El programa:

– Sábado 25 a las 15.30 h: ¿OVNIS? OBJETOS FLOTANTES NO IDENTIFICADOS (novedad en 2025)

Punto de partida: Akila Plage des Chalets.

Como una carrera de cajas de jabón… ¡pero sobre el agua!

Trae tu remo, barca, tabla (cualquier cosa que flote) y ponte tu mejor disfraz.

Chalecos salvavidas disponibles

Muchos premios para ganar: Mejor disfraz

Inscripción obligatoria en Paparazzo

– Sábado 25 y domingo 26 de octubre, de 15.00 a 18.00 h. LE SABLE HANTÉ (novedad 2025)

Aparcamiento de la Feria

Descubra un espacio encantado junto al mar:

Madame Irma le leerá la mente?

Participe en una loca carrera de zombis

Tira y afloja disfrazado, 1,2,3 Infierno, Rueda de la Fortuna, etc…

Numerosos premios gracias a los establecimientos colaboradores

Entrada gratuita

– Del martes 28 al 31 de octubre ? de 15:00 a 18:00 h Búsqueda del tesoro embrujado: LA PRISIÓN DE CAUCHEMAR

Salida: aparcamiento Fête Foraine

¡El evento estrella de Les Chalets!

Un escenario original cada año, actores disfrazados y enigmas por resolver en sus establecimientos favoritos de la Plage des Chalets: Paparazzo, Grand Soleil, Sunrise, Café Raisin, Santa Cruise y La Bohème.

Del sábado 25 al viernes 31 de octubre, de 15:00 a 20:00 h

LOS MUNDOS

Coge tu valor con las dos manos y viaja a través de universos, cada uno más terrorífico y loco que el anterior.

PAPARAZZO ¡MONSTRUOS MARINOS Y PIRATAS DEL CARIBE!

Un impresionante espectáculo escénico que este año se extiende hasta la playa

Para descubrir: además de la arena embrujada , venga a descubrir una decoración y una actividad insólitas e inmersivas, accesibles durante todas las vacaciones.

GRAND SOLEIL EL MUSEO DEL HORROR

Un lugar reservado a los más valientes y atrevidos…

No le diremos más…

Juegos de mesa en la planta superior

Museo del terror en la planta baja, ¡escalofríos garantizados!

SANTA CRUISE EL MUNDO DEL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

Al caer la noche, los niños podrán participar en un paseo único por las casitas.

Reserva obligatoria: 0629831320

CAFÉ RAISIN TIM BURTON

Un ambiente caprichoso inspirado en las películas de culto del director

Stand de maquillaje: del 28 al 31 de octubre de 15:00 a 18:00 horas

Taller de repostería: 27 de octubre por la mañana y por la tarde, 28 de octubre por la mañana

Información y reservas: 06 24 60 08 56

AMANECER EL TEMPLO MALDITO

Un escenario espectacular que combina misterios incas e Indiana Jones en un mundo de muertos vivientes

Fiesta especial de Halloween el 31 de octubre. ¡Venga disfrazado!

Información y reservas: 09 72 77 16 05

LA BOHÈME LA TABERNA DE LOS PIRATAS MALDITOS

Entre en un ambiente de naufragio a orillas del agua.

Ambiente cálido, bebidas calientes y vistas al mar, todos los días de las vacaciones.

