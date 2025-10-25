HALLOWEEN AUX DESTRIERS DU COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
HALLOWEEN AUX DESTRIERS DU COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges samedi 25 octobre 2025.
HALLOWEEN AUX DESTRIERS DU COMMINGES
RUE DE LA VILLE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-10-25 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25 17:30:00
2025-10-25
Venez fêter Halloween avec les destriers.
14h00 accueil des familles
14h30 balade à poney « chasse aux bonbons »
16h00 goûter monstrueux
16h30 coloriage effrayant
Sur inscription par mail (places limitées) 20 .
RUE DE LA VILLE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesdestriersdestbertrand@gmail.com
English :
Come and celebrate Halloween with the steeds.
2:00 pm: families welcome
2:30 p.m.: trick-or-treating pony ride
4:00 pm: monstrous snack
4:30 pm: spooky coloring
German :
Feiern Sie Halloween mit den Destriers.
14.00 Uhr: Empfang der Familien
14.30 Uhr: Ponyreiten « Jagd nach Süßigkeiten »
16.00 Uhr: Monströser Snack
16.30 Uhr: Gruseliges Ausmalen
Italiano :
Venite a festeggiare Halloween con i destrieri.
14.00: famiglie benvenute
ore 14.30: giro in pony con dolcetto o scherzetto
ore 16.00: merenda mostruosa
ore 16.30: colorazione spaventosa
Espanol :
Ven a celebrar Halloween con los corceles.
14.00 h: bienvenida a las familias
14.30 h: paseo en poni truco o trato
16.00 h: merienda monstruosa
16.30 h: colorear de miedo
