HALLOWEEN AUX DESTRIERS DU COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

HALLOWEEN AUX DESTRIERS DU COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges samedi 25 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN AUX DESTRIERS DU COMMINGES

RUE DE LA VILLE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-25 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

Venez fêter Halloween avec les destriers.

14h00 accueil des familles

14h30 balade à poney « chasse aux bonbons »

16h00 goûter monstrueux

16h30 coloriage effrayant

Sur inscription par mail (places limitées) 20 .

RUE DE LA VILLE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesdestriersdestbertrand@gmail.com

English :

Come and celebrate Halloween with the steeds.

2:00 pm: families welcome

2:30 p.m.: trick-or-treating pony ride

4:00 pm: monstrous snack

4:30 pm: spooky coloring

German :

Feiern Sie Halloween mit den Destriers.

14.00 Uhr: Empfang der Familien

14.30 Uhr: Ponyreiten « Jagd nach Süßigkeiten »

16.00 Uhr: Monströser Snack

16.30 Uhr: Gruseliges Ausmalen

Italiano :

Venite a festeggiare Halloween con i destrieri.

14.00: famiglie benvenute

ore 14.30: giro in pony con dolcetto o scherzetto

ore 16.00: merenda mostruosa

ore 16.30: colorazione spaventosa

Espanol :

Ven a celebrar Halloween con los corceles.

14.00 h: bienvenida a las familias

14.30 h: paseo en poni truco o trato

16.00 h: merienda monstruosa

16.30 h: colorear de miedo

L’événement HALLOWEEN AUX DESTRIERS DU COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE