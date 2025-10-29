Halloween avec Lauralex (7-12 ans) chez Cour & Jar Production Association LAURALEX Mours-Saint-Eusèbe
Halloween avec Lauralex (7-12 ans) chez Cour & Jar Production Association LAURALEX Mours-Saint-Eusèbe mercredi 29 octobre 2025.
Halloween avec Lauralex (7-12 ans) chez Cour & Jar Production
Association LAURALEX 18 Chemin du Mûrier Mours-Saint-Eusèbe Drôme
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 18 EUR
– Adhérents 15€
– Extérieurs 18€
Début : 2025-10-29 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-29 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-29
Venez fêter Halloween avec Lauralex
Chez Jar production !
Halloween pour vos enfants de 7 à 12 ans !
– 2 heures de fun et de frissons
– Goûter et boissons
– Chorégraphie et jeux
– Costume obligatoire
Association LAURALEX 18 Chemin du Mûrier Mours-Saint-Eusèbe 26540 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 89 15 92 42
English :
Celebrate Halloween with Lauralex
At Jar production!
Halloween for kids aged 7 to 12!
– 2 hours of fun and thrills
– Snacks and drinks
– Choreography and games
– Costume mandatory
German :
Feiern Sie Halloween mit Lauralex!
Bei Jar production!
Halloween für Ihre Kinder von 7 bis 12 Jahren!
– 2 Stunden voller Spaß und Gänsehaut!
– Snacks und Getränke
– Choreographie und Spiele
– Kostümpflicht
Italiano :
Venite a festeggiare Halloween con Lauralex
Alla produzione di Jar!
Halloween per bambini dai 7 ai 12 anni!
– 2 ore di divertimento e brividi
– Merenda e bevande
– Coreografia e giochi
– Costume obbligatorio
Espanol :
Ven a celebrar Halloween con Lauralex
¡en la producción de Jar!
¡Halloween para niños de 7 a 12 años!
– 2 horas de diversión y emociones
– Aperitivos y bebidas
– Coreografía y juegos
– Disfraz obligatorio
L’événement Halloween avec Lauralex (7-12 ans) chez Cour & Jar Production Mours-Saint-Eusèbe a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par Valence Romans Tourisme