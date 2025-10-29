Halloween avec Lauralex (7-12 ans) chez Cour & Jar Production Association LAURALEX Mours-Saint-Eusèbe

Halloween avec Lauralex (7-12 ans) chez Cour & Jar Production Association LAURALEX Mours-Saint-Eusèbe mercredi 29 octobre 2025.

Halloween avec Lauralex (7-12 ans) chez Cour & Jar Production

Association LAURALEX 18 Chemin du Mûrier Mours-Saint-Eusèbe Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 18 EUR

– Adhérents 15€

– Extérieurs 18€

Début : 2025-10-29 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-29 17:00:00

2025-10-29

Venez fêter Halloween avec Lauralex

Chez Jar production !



Halloween pour vos enfants de 7 à 12 ans !



– 2 heures de fun et de frissons

– Goûter et boissons

– Chorégraphie et jeux

– Costume obligatoire

Association LAURALEX 18 Chemin du Mûrier Mours-Saint-Eusèbe 26540 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 89 15 92 42

English :

Celebrate Halloween with Lauralex

At Jar production!



Halloween for kids aged 7 to 12!



– 2 hours of fun and thrills

– Snacks and drinks

– Choreography and games

– Costume mandatory

German :

Feiern Sie Halloween mit Lauralex!

Bei Jar production!



Halloween für Ihre Kinder von 7 bis 12 Jahren!



– 2 Stunden voller Spaß und Gänsehaut!

– Snacks und Getränke

– Choreographie und Spiele

– Kostümpflicht

Italiano :

Venite a festeggiare Halloween con Lauralex

Alla produzione di Jar!



Halloween per bambini dai 7 ai 12 anni!



– 2 ore di divertimento e brividi

– Merenda e bevande

– Coreografia e giochi

– Costume obbligatorio

Espanol :

Ven a celebrar Halloween con Lauralex

¡en la producción de Jar!



¡Halloween para niños de 7 a 12 años!



– 2 horas de diversión y emociones

– Aperitivos y bebidas

– Coreografía y juegos

– Disfraz obligatorio

