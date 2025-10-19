Halloween Dadonville
Halloween Dadonville dimanche 19 octobre 2025.
Allée de l’Edit de Nantes Dadonville Loiret
Début : 2025-10-19 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19 17:30:00
2025-10-19
Prépare ton déguisement le plus terrifiant et rejoins-nous pour une après-midi monstrueusement amusante !
Allée de l’Edit de Nantes Dadonville 45300 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire APE.ADL45@GMAIL.COM
English :
Get ready in your most terrifying disguise and join us for an afternoon of monstrous fun!
German :
Bereite dein gruseligstes Kostüm vor und begleite uns auf einen monstermäßig lustigen Nachmittag!
Italiano :
Preparatevi con il vostro travestimento più terrificante e unitevi a noi per un pomeriggio di divertimento mostruoso!
Espanol :
Prepárate con tu disfraz más terrorífico y únete a nosotros para pasar una tarde de diversión monstruosa
L’événement Halloween Dadonville a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par OT GRAND PITHIVERAIS