Halloween Dadonville

Halloween Dadonville dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

Halloween

Allée de l’Edit de Nantes Dadonville Loiret

Début : 2025-10-19 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 17:30:00

2025-10-19

Prépare ton déguisement le plus terrifiant et rejoins-nous pour une après-midi monstrueusement amusante !

Allée de l’Edit de Nantes Dadonville 45300 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire APE.ADL45@GMAIL.COM

English :

Get ready in your most terrifying disguise and join us for an afternoon of monstrous fun!

German :

Bereite dein gruseligstes Kostüm vor und begleite uns auf einen monstermäßig lustigen Nachmittag!

Italiano :

Preparatevi con il vostro travestimento più terrificante e unitevi a noi per un pomeriggio di divertimento mostruoso!

Espanol :

Prepárate con tu disfraz más terrorífico y únete a nosotros para pasar una tarde de diversión monstruosa

L’événement Halloween Dadonville a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par OT GRAND PITHIVERAIS