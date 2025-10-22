HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS ATELIER CRÉATION ET DESSINS DE CHAMPIGNONS TERRIFIANTS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Dessin trait par trait au pochoir sur papier dessin et création à l’argile autodurcissante d’Amanites, Lépiote et autres champignons vénéneux en tout genre.

Gratuit En famille 12 pers. max. Inscription Office de Tourisme Dès 4 ans

Notre avis Une occasion d’en connaître un peu plus sur la nature tout en s’amusant !

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Stencil line drawings on drawing paper and create Amanites, Lepiote and other poisonous mushrooms in self-hardening clay.

Free Family 12 pers. max. Tourist Office registration From age 4

Our opinion: A fun way to learn more about nature!

German :

Strich für Strich mit Schablonen auf Zeichenpapier zeichnen und mit selbsthärtendem Ton Amanitas, Lepiotus und andere giftige Pilze aller Art herstellen.

Kostenlos Für Familien Max. 12 Pers. Anmeldung Office de Tourisme Ab 4 Jahren

Unsere Meinung: Eine Gelegenheit, etwas über die Natur zu lernen und dabei Spaß zu haben!

Italiano :

Disegni a stencil su carta da disegno e creazione di Amaniti, Lepiote e altri funghi velenosi in argilla autoindurente.

Gratuito Famiglia 12 persone max. Iscrizione all’Ufficio del Turismo A partire dai 4 anni

La nostra opinione: Un’occasione per imparare qualcosa di più sulla natura divertendosi!

Espanol :

Realice dibujos lineales en papel de dibujo y cree Amanites, Lepiote y otras setas venenosas en arcilla autoendurecible.

Gratuito En familia 12 personas máx. Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo A partir de 4 años

Nuestra opinión: ¡Una oportunidad para aprender un poco más sobre la naturaleza mientras te diviertes!

L’événement HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS ATELIER CRÉATION ET DESSINS DE CHAMPIGNONS TERRIFIANTS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par OT DE FONT ROMEU