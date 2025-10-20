HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS AU COEUR DU CREPS CNEA Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

3 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Le CREPS Centre National d’Entrainement en altitude accueille tout au long de l’année de nombreux sportifs internationaux de haut niveau qui viennent chercher là Le cocktail des champions .

RDV devant le CREPS Entrée 3€ Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme 15 pers. max. En famille

Notre avis Sur les traces de Camille Lacourt, Martin Fourcade et autres grands champions…

3 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Throughout the year, the CREPS Centre National d?Entrainement en altitude welcomes numerous top-level international athletes who come here for a cocktail of champions .

RDV in front of the CREPS Admission 3? Registration at the Tourist Office 15 pers. max. Family outing

Our opinion: In the footsteps of Camille Lacourt, Martin Fourcade and other great champions…

German :

Das CREPS Centre National d’Entrainement en Altitude empfängt das ganze Jahr über zahlreiche internationale Spitzensportler, die hier den Cocktail der Champions genießen.

Treffpunkt vor dem CREPS Eintritt 3? Anmeldung beim Fremdenverkehrsamt max. 15 Pers. Mit der Familie

Unsere Meinung: Auf den Spuren von Camille Lacourt, Martin Fourcade und anderen großen Champions…

Italiano :

Durante tutto l’anno, il CREPS Centre National d’Entrainement en altitude (Centro nazionale di allenamento in quota) accoglie numerosi sportivi internazionali di alto livello che vengono qui per un cocktail di campioni .

Punto d’incontro davanti al CREPS Ingresso 3? Iscrizione presso l’Ufficio del Turismo 15 persone al massimo. Gita in famiglia

La nostra opinione: Sulle orme di Camille Lacourt, Martin Fourcade e altri grandi campioni…

Espanol :

A lo largo del año, el CREPS Centre National d’Entrainement en altitude (Centro Nacional de Entrenamiento en Altitud) acoge a numerosos deportistas internacionales de alto nivel que acuden aquí para disfrutar de un cóctel de campeones .

Punto de encuentro frente al CREPS Entrada 3? Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo 15 personas máx. Excursión en familia

Nuestra opinión: Tras las huellas de Camille Lacourt, Martin Fourcade y otros grandes campeones…

