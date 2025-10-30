HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS BOUM DES VAMPIRES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-30 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-30 20:00:00
2025-10-30
Gratuit En famille Sous responsabilité parentale
Notre avis Une fête pensée 100 % pour les enfants !
Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Free Family Under parental responsibility
Our verdict: A party designed 100% for kids!
German :
Kostenlos Mit der Familie Unter elterlicher Aufsicht
Unsere Meinung Ein Fest, das zu 100 % für Kinder gedacht ist!
Italiano :
Gratuito Famiglia Sotto la responsabilità dei genitori
Il nostro giudizio: una festa pensata al 100% per i bambini!
Espanol :
Gratis En familia Bajo responsabilidad parental
Nuestro veredicto: ¡Una fiesta pensada 100% para los niños!
