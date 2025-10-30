HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS BOUM DES VAMPIRES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-30 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-30 20:00:00

2025-10-30

Gratuit En famille Sous responsabilité parentale

Notre avis Une fête pensée 100 % pour les enfants !

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Free Family Under parental responsibility

Our verdict: A party designed 100% for kids!

German :

Kostenlos Mit der Familie Unter elterlicher Aufsicht

Unsere Meinung Ein Fest, das zu 100 % für Kinder gedacht ist!

Italiano :

Gratuito Famiglia Sotto la responsabilità dei genitori

Il nostro giudizio: una festa pensata al 100% per i bambini!

Espanol :

Gratis En familia Bajo responsabilidad parental

Nuestro veredicto: ¡Una fiesta pensada 100% para los niños!

