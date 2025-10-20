HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CONTES ET LÉGENDES D’HALLOWEEN Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-20 18:30:00

fin : 2025-10-20 20:00:00

2025-10-20

Baladez vous en compagnie de Cédric HOAREAU et laissez-vous emporter dans l’imaginaire des contes et légendes de Cerdagne.

Gratuit En famille 100 pers max. Sous responsabilité parentale

Notre avis Frissonnez de peur avec les mystères de Font-Romeu !

+33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Take a stroll in the company of Cédric HOAREAU and let yourself be carried away by the imaginary tales and legends of Cerdagne.

Free Family 100 pers max. Under parental responsibility

Our opinion: Shiver with fear as you explore the mysteries of Font-Romeu!

German :

Machen Sie einen Spaziergang in Begleitung von Cédric HOAREAU und lassen Sie sich in die Fantasie der Märchen und Legenden der Cerdanya entführen.

Kostenlos Familienfreundlich Max. 100 Pers. Unter elterlicher Verantwortung

Unsere Meinung Erschrecken Sie vor Angst mit den Geheimnissen von Font-Romeu!

Italiano :

Passeggiate in compagnia di Cédric HOAREAU e lasciatevi trasportare dai racconti e dalle leggende della Cerdagne.

Gratuito Famiglia 100 persone max. Sotto la responsabilità dei genitori

La nostra opinione: rabbrividite di paura esplorando i misteri di Font-Romeu!

Espanol :

Pasee en compañía de Cédric HOAREAU y déjese llevar por los cuentos y leyendas de la Cerdaña.

Gratuito Familiar 100 personas máx. Bajo responsabilidad parental

Nuestra opinión: ¡Tiemble de miedo explorando los misterios de Font-Romeu!

L’événement HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CONTES ET LÉGENDES D’HALLOWEEN Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par OT DE FONT ROMEU