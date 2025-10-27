HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CONTES ET LÉGENDES D’HALLOWEEN Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CONTES ET LÉGENDES D’HALLOWEEN Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via lundi 27 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CONTES ET LÉGENDES D’HALLOWEEN

Refuge des Farneils Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-27 18:30:00

fin : 2025-10-27 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-27

Baladez vous en compagnie de Cédric HOAREAU et laissez-vous emporter dans l’imaginaire des contes et légendes de Cerdagne.

Gratuit Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme 40 pers. max. Dès 3 ans En famille Sous responsabilité parentale

Notre avis Frissonnez de peur avec les mystères de Font-Romeu !

.

Refuge des Farneils Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Take a stroll in the company of Cédric HOAREAU and let yourself be carried away by the imaginary tales and legends of Cerdagne.

Free Registration at the Tourist Office 40 pers. max. From 3 years Family Under parental responsibility

Our opinion: Shiver with fear as you explore the mysteries of Font-Romeu!

German :

Machen Sie einen Spaziergang in Begleitung von Cédric HOAREAU und lassen Sie sich in die Fantasie der Märchen und Legenden der Cerdanya entführen.

Kostenlos Anmeldung beim Office de Tourisme Max. 40 Pers. Ab 3 Jahren Familienfreundlich Unter elterlicher Aufsicht

Unsere Meinung Erschrecken Sie vor Angst mit den Geheimnissen von Font-Romeu!

Italiano :

Passeggiate in compagnia di Cédric HOAREAU e lasciatevi trasportare dai racconti e dalle leggende immaginarie della Cerdagne.

Gratuito Iscrizione all’Ufficio del Turismo 40 pers. max. A partire da 3 anni Famiglia Sotto la supervisione dei genitori

La nostra opinione: rabbrividite di paura esplorando i misteri di Font-Romeu!

Espanol :

Pasee en compañía de Cédric HOAREAU y déjese llevar por los cuentos y leyendas imaginarias de la Cerdaña.

Gratuito Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo 40 pers. máx. A partir de 3 años En familia Bajo la vigilancia de los padres

Nuestra opinión: ¡Tiemble de miedo explorando los misterios de Font-Romeu!

L’événement HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CONTES ET LÉGENDES D’HALLOWEEN Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par OT DE FONT ROMEU