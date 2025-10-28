HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CRÉATIVITE MONSTRUEUSE STAGE POTERIE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CRÉATIVITE MONSTRUEUSE STAGE POTERIE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mardi 28 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CRÉATIVITE MONSTRUEUSE STAGE POTERIE

1 Rue de la République Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 55

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-28 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-28 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-28

Stages de 4H (2H le mardi et 2H le mercredi) sur réservation au +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com

– 5 ans 30€ 6-8 ans 35€ 9-18 ans 45€ Adulte 55€ Dès 4 ans en présence des parents

Notre avis Apprenez toutes les techniques de la poterie et repartez avec votre création.

.

1 Rue de la République Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 81 12 50 85

English :

4H courses (2H on Tuesdays and 2H on Wednesdays) on reservation at +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com

– 5 years 30? 6-8 years 35? 9-18 years 45? Adult 55? From age 4 in the presence of parents

Our opinion: Learn all the techniques of pottery and leave with your own creation.

German :

4-Stunden-Kurse (2 Stunden am Dienstag und 2 Stunden am Mittwoch) auf Reservierung unter +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com

– 5 Jahre: 30? 6-8 Jahre: 35? 9-18 Jahre: 45? Erwachsener: 55? Ab 4 Jahren in Anwesenheit der Eltern

Unsere Meinung: Lernen Sie alle Techniken der Töpferei kennen und nehmen Sie Ihre eigene Kreation mit nach Hause.

Italiano :

Corsi di 4 ore (2 ore il martedì e 2 ore il mercoledì) prenotabili chiamando il +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com

– 5 anni: 30 € 6-8 anni: 35 € 9-18 anni: 45 € Adulto: 55 € A partire dai 4 anni in presenza dei genitori

Il nostro giudizio: imparate tutte le tecniche della ceramica e partite con la vostra creazione.

Espanol :

Cursos de 4 horas (2 horas los martes y 2 horas los miércoles) reservables llamando al +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com

– 5 años: 30 euros 6-8 años: 35 euros 9-18 años: 45 euros Adulto: 55 euros A partir de 4 años en presencia de los padres

Nuestro veredicto: Aprende todas las técnicas de alfarería y sal con tu propia creación.

L’événement HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS CRÉATIVITE MONSTRUEUSE STAGE POTERIE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par OT DE FONT ROMEU