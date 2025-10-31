HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS LE PASSAGE DE LA TERREUR Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Sola de la Calma Est Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-31 18:30:00
fin : 2025-10-31 20:30:00
2025-10-31
Un parcours nocturne rempli de frissons, de surprises et de créatures effrayantes… Saurez-vous aller jusqu’au bout ?
Gratuit Dès 7 ans
Notre avis Frissons garantis pour les plus courageux !
Animation immersive effrayante et angoissante, susceptible de perturber les personnes sensibles. Déconseillée aux personnes souffrant de troubles cardiaques.
Sola de la Calma Est Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
A nocturnal journey filled with thrills, surprises and frightening creatures? Can you make it all the way?
Free From age 7
Our verdict: Chills guaranteed for the bravest!
Immersive, frightening animation, likely to disturb sensitive persons. Not recommended for people with heart problems.
German :
Eine nächtliche Tour voller Nervenkitzel, Überraschungen und gruseliger Kreaturen? Kannst du es bis zum Ende schaffen?
Kostenlos Ab 7 Jahren
Unsere Meinung: Für die Mutigsten ist Gänsehaut garantiert!
Immersive, gruselige und beängstigende Animation, die empfindliche Personen verstören kann. Nicht empfohlen für Personen mit Herzproblemen.
Italiano :
Un viaggio notturno pieno di emozioni, sorprese e creature spaventose? Riuscirete ad andare fino in fondo?
Gratuito A partire dai 7 anni
Il nostro giudizio: Brividi garantiti per i più coraggiosi!
Un’animazione coinvolgente e spaventosa, che potrebbe turbare il pubblico sensibile. Sconsigliato alle persone con problemi cardiaci.
Espanol :
¿Un viaje nocturno lleno de emociones, sorpresas y criaturas aterradoras? ¿Serás capaz de llegar hasta el final?
Gratis A partir de 7 años
Nuestro veredicto: ¡Escalofríos garantizados para los más valientes!
Una animación envolvente y aterradora, susceptible de alterar al público sensible. No recomendada para personas con problemas cardíacos.
