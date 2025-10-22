HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS LES CITROUILLES TERRIFIANTES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-22 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-22 16:00:00

2025-10-22

Illumine ta soirée d’Halloween en créant ta propre citrouille lumineuse ! Cet atelier te permettra de donner vie à ta lanterne terrifiante.

Gratuit En famille 30 pers. max. Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme Sous responsabilité parentale .

Notre avis Laisse parler ta créativité et repars avec ton œuvre !!

English :

Brighten up your Halloween party by creating your very own luminous pumpkin! This workshop will help you bring your terrifying lantern to life.

Free Family 30 pers. max. Registration at the Tourist Office Under parental responsibility .

Our advice: Let your creativity run riot and take your work home with you!

German :

Erleuchte deine Halloween-Party, indem du deinen eigenen leuchtenden Kürbis gestaltest! In diesem Workshop kannst du deine gruselige Laterne zum Leben erwecken.

Kostenlos Für Familien Max. 30 Pers. Anmeldung beim Fremdenverkehrsamt Unter elterlicher Verantwortung .

Unsere Meinung: Lass deiner Kreativität freien Lauf und nimm dein Werk mit nach Hause!

Italiano :

Illuminate la vostra festa di Halloween creando la vostra zucca illuminata! Questo laboratorio vi aiuterà a dare vita alla vostra terrificante lanterna.

Gratuito Famiglia 30 persone al massimo. Iscrizione presso l’Ufficio del Turismo Sotto la responsabilità dei genitori.

Il nostro giudizio: date sfogo alla vostra creatività e portate a casa la vostra creazione!

Espanol :

Anima tu fiesta de Halloween creando tu propia calabaza iluminada Este taller te ayudará a dar vida a tu terrorífico farolillo.

Gratis En familia 30 personas máx. Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo Bajo responsabilidad de los padres .

Nuestro veredicto: ¡Deja volar tu creatividad y llévate a casa tu propia creación!

