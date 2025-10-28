HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS LOUP GAROU GÉANT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-28 16:00:00

fin : 2025-10-28 18:00:00

2025-10-28

Participez au célèbre jeu de société Loup-Garou. Villageois ou loups-garous saurez-vous tromper les autres pour survivre ?

Gratuit Dès 10 ans Sous responsabilité parentale 25 pers. max. Inscription Office de Tourisme

Notre avis Saurez vous trouver derrière qui se cachent les Loups Garous ?

1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

Play the famous Loup-Garou board game. Villagers or werewolves: will you be able to fool the others to survive?

Free From age 10 Under parental responsibility 25 pers. max. Registration Tourist Office

Our opinion: Can you find out who the werewolves are hiding behind?

German :

Nehmen Sie an dem berühmten Brettspiel Werwolf teil. Dorfbewohner oder Werwölfe: Können Sie die anderen täuschen, um zu überleben?

Kostenlos Ab 10 Jahren Unter elterlicher Verantwortung Max. 25 Pers. Anmeldung Office de Tourisme

Unsere Meinung Können Sie herausfinden, hinter wem sich die Werwölfe verstecken?

Italiano :

Gioca al famoso gioco da tavolo Loup-Garou. Abitanti del villaggio o lupi mannari: riuscirete a ingannare gli altri per sopravvivere?

Gratuito A partire dai 10 anni Sotto la supervisione dei genitori 25 persone al massimo. Iscrizione presso l’Ufficio del Turismo

La nostra opinione: Riuscirete a scoprire dietro chi si nascondono i lupi mannari?

Espanol :

Juega al famoso juego de mesa Loup-Garou. Aldeanos u hombres lobo: ¿serás capaz de engañar a los demás para sobrevivir?

Gratis A partir de 10 años Bajo supervisión paterna 25 personas máx. Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo

Nuestra opinión: ¿Serás capaz de descubrir detrás de quién se esconden los Hombres Lobo?

