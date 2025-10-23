HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS SORTIE PLANTES MEDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS SORTIE PLANTES MEDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS SORTIE PLANTES MEDICINALES

1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-23 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-23 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-23

Découverte des plantes Médicinales d’Automne, des fruits et leurs différentes vertus thérapeutiques.

Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme Max. 15 pers. 25€/pers. Paiement sur place le jour même Dès 15 ans

Notre avis Découvrez ce que la nature peut nous offrir.

.

1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Discover medicinal autumn plants, fruits and their various therapeutic virtues.

Registration at the Tourist Office Max. 15 pers. 25/pers. Payment on site the same day From 15 years old

Our opinion: Discover what nature has to offer.

German :

Entdecken Sie die Heilpflanzen des Herbstes, die Früchte und ihre verschiedenen therapeutischen Eigenschaften.

Anmeldung im Office de Tourisme Max. 15 Pers. 25?/Pers. Zahlung vor Ort am selben Tag Ab 15 Jahren

Unsere Meinung: Entdecken Sie, was die Natur uns zu bieten hat.

Italiano :

Scoprite le piante officinali autunnali, i frutti e le loro diverse virtù terapeutiche.

Iscrizione presso l’Ufficio del Turismo Massimo 15 persone. 25 a persona Pagamento in loco il giorno stesso Dai 15 anni in su

Il nostro parere: Scoprite ciò che la natura ha da offrire.

Espanol :

Descubra las plantas medicinales de otoño, sus frutos y sus diversas virtudes terapéuticas.

Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo Máx. 15 pers. 25 por persona Pago in situ el mismo día A partir de 15 años

Nuestra opinión: Descubra lo que le ofrece la naturaleza.

L’événement HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS SORTIE PLANTES MEDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par OT DE FONT ROMEU