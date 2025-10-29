HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS SORTIE PLANTES MEDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-29 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-29 12:00:00
2025-10-29
Découverte des plantes Médicinales d’Automne, des fruits et leurs différentes vertus thérapeutiques.
Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme Max. 15 pers. 25€/pers. Paiement sur place le jour même Dès 15 ans
Notre avis Découvrez ce que la nature peut nous offrir.
1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Discover medicinal autumn plants, fruits and their various therapeutic virtues.
Registration at the Tourist Office Max. 15 pers. 25/pers. Payment on site the same day From 15 years old
Our opinion: Discover what nature has to offer.
German :
Entdecken Sie die Heilpflanzen des Herbstes, die Früchte und ihre verschiedenen therapeutischen Eigenschaften.
Anmeldung im Office de Tourisme Max. 15 Pers. 25?/Pers. Zahlung vor Ort am selben Tag Ab 15 Jahren
Unsere Meinung: Entdecken Sie, was die Natur uns zu bieten hat.
Italiano :
Scoprite le piante officinali autunnali, i frutti e le loro diverse virtù terapeutiche.
Iscrizione presso l’Ufficio del Turismo Massimo 15 persone. 25 a persona Pagamento in loco il giorno stesso Dai 15 anni in su
Il nostro parere: Scoprite ciò che la natura ha da offrire.
Espanol :
Descubra las plantas medicinales de otoño, sus frutos y sus diversas virtudes terapéuticas.
Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo Máx. 15 pers. 25 por persona Pago in situ el mismo día A partir de 15 años
Nuestra opinión: Descubra lo que le ofrece la naturaleza.
L’événement HALLOWEEN FAMILY WEEKS SORTIE PLANTES MEDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par OT DE FONT ROMEU