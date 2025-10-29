Halloween | Halloween à la bibliothèque Compiègne
Halloween | Halloween à la bibliothèque Compiègne mercredi 29 octobre 2025.
Halloween | Halloween à la bibliothèque
Place du Change Compiègne Oise
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-29 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-29
Date(s) :
2025-10-29
Sorcières et monstres vous donnent rendez-vous !
En point d’orgue de ces journées une soirée pyjama.
En point d’orgue de ces journées une soirée pyjama. .
Place du Change Compiègne 60200 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 40 01 00 tourisme@agglo-compiegne.fr
English :
Witches and monsters await you!
The event culminates in a pyjama party.
German :
Hexen und Monster geben sich ein Stelldichein!
Als Höhepunkt dieser Tage: eine Pyjama-Party.
Italiano :
Streghe e mostri vi aspettano!
L’evento culminerà con un pigiama party.
Espanol :
¡Brujas y monstruos te esperan!
El evento culminará con una fiesta de pijamas.
