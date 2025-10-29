Halloween | Halloween à la bibliothèque Compiègne

Halloween | Halloween à la bibliothèque

Place du Change Compiègne Oise

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-29 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-29

2025-10-29

Sorcières et monstres vous donnent rendez-vous !

En point d’orgue de ces journées une soirée pyjama.

En point d’orgue de ces journées une soirée pyjama. .

Place du Change Compiègne 60200 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 40 01 00 tourisme@agglo-compiegne.fr

English :

Witches and monsters await you!

The event culminates in a pyjama party.

German :

Hexen und Monster geben sich ein Stelldichein!

Als Höhepunkt dieser Tage: eine Pyjama-Party.

Italiano :

Streghe e mostri vi aspettano!

L’evento culminerà con un pigiama party.

Espanol :

¡Brujas y monstruos te esperan!

El evento culminará con una fiesta de pijamas.

