Halloween Centre Culturel Langeac
Halloween Centre Culturel Langeac vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Halloween
Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-10-31 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31 20:30:00
2025-10-31
La mairie de Langeac organise Halloween au Centre Culturel avec au programme plusieurs animations, maquillage, atelier création, cinéma et bonbons!
Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 71 10 secretariat.general@ville-langeac.com
English :
The Mairie de Langeac is organizing Halloween at the Centre Culturel with several activities, face painting, creative workshops, cinema and candy!
German :
Das Rathaus von Langeac organisiert Halloween im Kulturzentrum. Auf dem Programm stehen verschiedene Animationen, Schminken, kreative Workshops, Kino und Süßigkeiten!
Italiano :
Il Comune di Langeac organizza Halloween al Centre Culturel con un programma di eventi, face painting, laboratori creativi, film e dolci!
Espanol :
El ayuntamiento de Langeac organiza Halloween en el Centre Culturel con un programa de actos, pintacaras, talleres creativos, películas y ¡dulces!
L'événement Halloween Langeac a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14