Halloween Centre Culturel Langeac

Halloween Centre Culturel Langeac vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Halloween

Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-10-31 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-31 20:30:00

2025-10-31

La mairie de Langeac organise Halloween au Centre Culturel avec au programme plusieurs animations, maquillage, atelier création, cinéma et bonbons!

Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 71 10 secretariat.general@ville-langeac.com

English :

The Mairie de Langeac is organizing Halloween at the Centre Culturel with several activities, face painting, creative workshops, cinema and candy!

German :

Das Rathaus von Langeac organisiert Halloween im Kulturzentrum. Auf dem Programm stehen verschiedene Animationen, Schminken, kreative Workshops, Kino und Süßigkeiten!

Italiano :

Il Comune di Langeac organizza Halloween al Centre Culturel con un programma di eventi, face painting, laboratori creativi, film e dolci!

Espanol :

El ayuntamiento de Langeac organiza Halloween en el Centre Culturel con un programa de actos, pintacaras, talleres creativos, películas y ¡dulces!

L’événement Halloween Langeac a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier