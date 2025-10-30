Halloween Lecture Bibliothèque La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent

Halloween Lecture Bibliothèque La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent jeudi 30 octobre 2025.

Bibliothèque 1 allée de la bibliothèque La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent Deux-Sèvres

Début : 2025-10-30
2025-10-30

Les bibliothécaires sortent leur marmite à histoires, venez frissonner à la bibliothèque avec des histoires qui font peur !
En partenariat avec l’Espace de Vie Sociale Graines de liens.
À partir de 5 ans, réservation conseillée.   .

+33 5 49 72 51 89  bibliotheque.lachapellestlaurent@agglo2b.fr

