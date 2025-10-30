Halloween Lecture Bibliothèque La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
Halloween Lecture Bibliothèque La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent jeudi 30 octobre 2025.
Bibliothèque 1 allée de la bibliothèque La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent Deux-Sèvres
Les bibliothécaires sortent leur marmite à histoires, venez frissonner à la bibliothèque avec des histoires qui font peur !
En partenariat avec l’Espace de Vie Sociale Graines de liens.
À partir de 5 ans, réservation conseillée. .
Bibliothèque 1 allée de la bibliothèque La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent 79430 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 72 51 89 bibliotheque.lachapellestlaurent@agglo2b.fr
