Halloween Party au Saint Barth Le Saint Barth Saint-Barthélemy-d’Agenais

Le Saint Barth propose une Kids Party et une Adult Party
14 à 19h Kids Party activités manuelles, goûter, maquillage et lecture d’un conte d’halloween
à partir de 19h30 Adult Party soirée avec buffet et animation musicale (réservation obligatoire). .
Le Saint Barth 9 place du centre Saint-Barthélemy-d’Agenais 47350 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 71 39 14 22
English : Halloween Party au Saint Barth
Le Saint Barth offers a Kids Party and an Adult Party
German : Halloween Party au Saint Barth
Das Saint Barth bietet eine Kids Party und eine Adult Party an
Italiano :
Le Saint Barth offre una festa per bambini e una festa per adulti
Espanol : Halloween Party au Saint Barth
Le Saint Barth ofrece una fiesta para niños y otra para adultos
