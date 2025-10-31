Halloween Party au Saint Barth Le Saint Barth Saint-Barthélemy-d’Agenais

Halloween Party au Saint Barth Le Saint Barth Saint-Barthélemy-d’Agenais vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Halloween Party au Saint Barth

Le Saint Barth 9 place du centre Saint-Barthélemy-d’Agenais Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-31

fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

Le Saint Barth propose une Kids Party et une Adult Party

Le Saint Barth propose

14 à 19h Kids Party activités manuelles, goûter, maquillage et lecture d’un conte d’halloween

à partir de 19h30 Adult Party soirée avec buffet et animation musicale (réservation obligatoire). .

Le Saint Barth 9 place du centre Saint-Barthélemy-d’Agenais 47350 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 71 39 14 22

English : Halloween Party au Saint Barth

Le Saint Barth offers a Kids Party and an Adult Party

German : Halloween Party au Saint Barth

Das Saint Barth bietet eine Kids Party und eine Adult Party an

Italiano :

Le Saint Barth offre una festa per bambini e una festa per adulti

Espanol : Halloween Party au Saint Barth

Le Saint Barth ofrece una fiesta para niños y otra para adultos

L’événement Halloween Party au Saint Barth Saint-Barthélemy-d’Agenais a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par OT Val de Garonne