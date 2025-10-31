Halloween Party La Roche-Bernard

Dès 14h maquillage gratuit.
Distribution de friandises, surprises diaboliques

De 17h30 à 20h Grand bal des sorcières !

Organisé par l’association de quartier Bouffay d’Air   .

Place du Bouffay La Roche-Bernard 56130 Morbihan Bretagne  

