Halloween Party La Roche-Bernard
Halloween Party La Roche-Bernard vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Halloween Party
Place du Bouffay La Roche-Bernard Morbihan
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Dès 14h maquillage gratuit.
Distribution de friandises, surprises diaboliques
De 17h30 à 20h Grand bal des sorcières !
Organisé par l’association de quartier Bouffay d’Air .
Place du Bouffay La Roche-Bernard 56130 Morbihan Bretagne
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Halloween Party La Roche-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par ADT 56