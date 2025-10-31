HALLOWEEN PARTY Magalas

HALLOWEEN PARTY Magalas vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Magalas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-31

fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

Boom Halloween + soirée animées par un DJ à partir de 16h00 à la salle Coste Rouge.

Snacking, repas macaronade sur réservation. Entrée enfant 2€

Nombreuses animations pour petits et grands. Ouvert à tous.

Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19

English :

Halloween Boom + DJ party from 4:00 pm at Salle Coste Rouge.

Snacking, macaroni and cheese on reservation. Child admission: 2?

Lots of entertainment for young and old. Open to all.

German :

Boom Halloween + Party mit DJ ab 16.00 Uhr im Saal Coste Rouge.

Snacks und Makkaronade auf Vorbestellung. Eintritt für Kinder: 2?

Zahlreiche Animationen für Groß und Klein. Für alle offen.

Italiano :

Boom di Halloween + festa con DJ dalle 16:00 presso la sala Coste Rouge.

Merenda e maccheroni al formaggio su prenotazione. Ingresso per i bambini: 2?

Tanti intrattenimenti per grandi e piccini. Aperto a tutti.

Espanol :

Boom de Halloween + fiesta con DJ a partir de las 16.00 h en la sala Coste Rouge.

Aperitivos y macarrones con queso previa reserva. Entrada para niños: 2?

Muchas animaciones para grandes y pequeños. Abierto a todos.

L’événement HALLOWEEN PARTY Magalas a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS