HALLOWEEN PARTY Magalas
HALLOWEEN PARTY Magalas vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
HALLOWEEN PARTY
Magalas Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Boom Halloween + soirée animées par un DJ à partir de 16h00 à la salle Coste Rouge.
Snacking, repas macaronade sur réservation. Entrée enfant 2€
Nombreuses animations pour petits et grands. Ouvert à tous.
Boom Halloween + soirée animées par un DJ à partir de 16h00 à la salle Coste Rouge.
Snacking, repas macaronade sur réservation. Entrée enfant 2€
Nombreuses animations pour petits et grands. Ouvert à tous. .
Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19
English :
Halloween Boom + DJ party from 4:00 pm at Salle Coste Rouge.
Snacking, macaroni and cheese on reservation. Child admission: 2?
Lots of entertainment for young and old. Open to all.
German :
Boom Halloween + Party mit DJ ab 16.00 Uhr im Saal Coste Rouge.
Snacks und Makkaronade auf Vorbestellung. Eintritt für Kinder: 2?
Zahlreiche Animationen für Groß und Klein. Für alle offen.
Italiano :
Boom di Halloween + festa con DJ dalle 16:00 presso la sala Coste Rouge.
Merenda e maccheroni al formaggio su prenotazione. Ingresso per i bambini: 2?
Tanti intrattenimenti per grandi e piccini. Aperto a tutti.
Espanol :
Boom de Halloween + fiesta con DJ a partir de las 16.00 h en la sala Coste Rouge.
Aperitivos y macarrones con queso previa reserva. Entrada para niños: 2?
Muchas animaciones para grandes y pequeños. Abierto a todos.
L’événement HALLOWEEN PARTY Magalas a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS