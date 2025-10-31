Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

HALLOWEEN PARTY Magalas

HALLOWEEN PARTY

HALLOWEEN PARTY Magalas vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Magalas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31
fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :
2025-10-31

Boom Halloween + soirée animées par un DJ à partir de 16h00 à la salle Coste Rouge.
Snacking, repas macaronade sur réservation. Entrée enfant 2€
Nombreuses animations pour petits et grands. Ouvert à tous.
Boom Halloween + soirée animées par un DJ à partir de 16h00 à la salle Coste Rouge.
Snacking, repas macaronade sur réservation. Entrée enfant 2€
Nombreuses animations pour petits et grands. Ouvert à tous.   .

Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19 

English :

Halloween Boom + DJ party from 4:00 pm at Salle Coste Rouge.
Snacking, macaroni and cheese on reservation. Child admission: 2?
Lots of entertainment for young and old. Open to all.

German :

Boom Halloween + Party mit DJ ab 16.00 Uhr im Saal Coste Rouge.
Snacks und Makkaronade auf Vorbestellung. Eintritt für Kinder: 2?
Zahlreiche Animationen für Groß und Klein. Für alle offen.

Italiano :

Boom di Halloween + festa con DJ dalle 16:00 presso la sala Coste Rouge.
Merenda e maccheroni al formaggio su prenotazione. Ingresso per i bambini: 2?
Tanti intrattenimenti per grandi e piccini. Aperto a tutti.

Espanol :

Boom de Halloween + fiesta con DJ a partir de las 16.00 h en la sala Coste Rouge.
Aperitivos y macarrones con queso previa reserva. Entrada para niños: 2?
Muchas animaciones para grandes y pequeños. Abierto a todos.

L’événement HALLOWEEN PARTY Magalas a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS