Halloween Party Thionville

Halloween Party Thionville vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Halloween Party

7 place Simone Veil Thionville Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-31 19:00:00

La nuit la plus terrifiante de l’année approche… et on t’a préparé une soirée monstrueusement festive !

Au programme

– Un DJ qui fera danser sorcières, vampires et citrouilles

– Concours du meilleur déguisement viens avec TON look le plus effrayant, le plus drôle ou le plus spectaculaire…

Le grand gagnant repartira avec un cadeau surprise terrifiant (et ultra cool)

ATTENTION PLACES LIMITÉES !

Cette nuit s’annonce inoubliable, mais l’accès se fait uniquement sur réservation.Tout public

7 place Simone Veil Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 76 09 01 28 arseneetclara@gmail.com

English :

The most terrifying night of the year is approaching? and we’ve prepared a monstrously festive evening for you!

On the program:

– A DJ to get the witches, vampires and pumpkins dancing!

– Best costume contest: come along with YOUR scariest, funniest or most spectacular look?

The overall winner will go home with a terrifying (and ultra-cool) surprise gift!

ATTENTION: PLACES ARE LIMITED!

This promises to be a night to remember, but access is by reservation only.

German :

Die gruseligste Nacht des Jahres steht bevor? und wir haben eine monstermäßige Party für dich vorbereitet!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Ein DJ, der Hexen, Vampire und Kürbisse zum Tanzen bringt

– Wettbewerb um das beste Kostüm: Komm mit DEINEM gruseligsten, lustigsten oder spektakulärsten Look?

Der Hauptgewinner erhält ein gruseliges (und ultracooles) Überraschungsgeschenk

ACHTUNG: BEGRENZTE PLÄTZE!

Diese Nacht wird unvergesslich, aber der Zugang ist nur mit Reservierung möglich.

Italiano :

La notte più terrificante dell’anno si avvicina e noi abbiamo in serbo per voi una serata mostruosamente festosa!

In programma:

– Un DJ che vi farà ballare con streghe, vampiri e zucche

– Concorso per il miglior costume: vieni con il TUO look più spaventoso, divertente o spettacolare?

Il vincitore assoluto si aggiudicherà un terrificante (e fighissimo) regalo a sorpresa

ATTENZIONE: I POSTI SONO LIMITATI!

Si preannuncia una serata da ricordare, ma l’accesso è solo su prenotazione.

Espanol :

Se acerca la noche más terrorífica del año… ¡y tenemos preparada para ti una velada monstruosamente festiva!

En el programa:

– Un DJ te hará bailar con brujas, vampiros y calabazas

– Concurso al mejor disfraz: ven con TU look más terrorífico, divertido o espectacular..

El ganador se llevará a casa un terrorífico (y genial) regalo sorpresa

ATENCIÓN: ¡LAS PLAZAS SON LIMITADAS!

Promete ser una noche inolvidable, pero el acceso es sólo con reserva previa.

