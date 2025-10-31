Halloween Place de la mairie Plaisance

Halloween Place de la mairie Plaisance vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Halloween

Tarif : 1 – 1 – 6 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-31 16:00:00

fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

Pour la 5ème édition de Halloween à Plaisance, venez faire la fête toute la journée autour de films et animations !

Au programme

– 16h au cinéma, amenez vos petits monstres voir le dessin-animés La Sorcière dans les Airs . Le film dure 25 min, à partir de 3 ans.

ou

– 16h45 au cinéma, Zébulon le dragon . Le film dure 26 min, à partir de 3 ans.

– à partir de 17h, retrouvez des jeux et animations dans la ville.

– 18h15 au cinéma, amenez vos monstres voir le dessin-animés Elio . Le film dure 1h39, à partir de 6 ans.

– 21h15 au cinéma, pour les plus grands monstres, venez voir le film Destination finale . Le film dure 1h50, à partir de 12 ans.

Chocolat chaud et marshmallows grillés offerts !

Le soir, retrouvez vous autour d’un repas avant la projection du dernier film. Au menu, velouté d’Halloween, saucisses momies et frites, dessert au brasero, popcorn gersois.

Venez déguisés

Place de la mairie PLAISANCE Plaisance 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 9 83 33 56 20 martine@candyenscene.com

English :

For the 5th edition of Halloween in Plaisance, come and celebrate all day with films and entertainment!

On the program:

– 4pm at the cinema, bring your little monsters to see the cartoon La Sorcière dans les Airs . The film lasts 25 min, for ages 3 and up.

or

– 16h45 at the cinema, Zébulon le dragon . The film lasts 26 min, ages 3 and up.

– from 5pm, enjoy games and entertainment in the town.

– 6:15pm at the cinema, bring your monsters to see the cartoon Elio . The film lasts 1h39, for ages 6 and up.

– 9:15pm at the cinema, for the biggest monsters, come and see the film Final Destination . The film lasts 1h50, age 12 and up.

Free hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows!

In the evening, join us for a meal before the screening of the last film. On the menu: Halloween velouté, mummy sausages and French fries, brazier dessert, Gers popcorn.

Come in costume

German :

Ausgabe von Halloween in Piacenza, feiern Sie den ganzen Tag bei Filmen und Animationen!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– 16 Uhr im Kino, bringen Sie Ihre kleinen Monster mit, um den Zeichentrickfilm La Sorcière dans les Airs zu sehen. Der Film dauert 25 min, ab 3 Jahren.

oder

– 16:45 Uhr im Kino: Zebulon, der Drache . Der Film dauert 26 min, ab 3 Jahren.

– ab 17 Uhr, finden Sie Spiele und Animationen in der Stadt.

– 18:15 Uhr im Kino, bringen Sie Ihre Monster mit, um den Zeichentrickfilm Elio zu sehen. Der Film dauert 1:39 Stunden und ist ab 6 Jahren freigegeben.

– 21:15 Uhr im Kino, für die größeren Monster: Sehen Sie sich den Film Final Destination an. Der Film dauert 1 Std. 50 Min., ab 12 Jahren.

Heiße Schokolade und geröstete Marshmallows gratis!

Am Abend treffen Sie sich vor der Vorführung des letzten Films zu einem gemeinsamen Essen. Auf dem Menü stehen Halloween-Suppe, Mumienwürstchen und Pommes frites, Nachtisch aus dem Feuerkorb und Popcorn aus Gers.

Kommen Sie verkleidet

Italiano :

Per la quinta edizione di Halloween in Plaisance, venite a festeggiare tutto il giorno con film e intrattenimento!

In programma:

– alle 16:00 al cinema, portate i vostri piccoli mostri a vedere il cartone animato La Sorcière dans les Airs . Il film dura 25 minuti, per bambini dai 3 anni in su.

oppure

– alle 16.45 al cinema, Zébulon le dragon . Il film dura 26 minuti, per bambini dai 3 anni in su.

– dalle 17.00, giochi e animazione in città.

– alle 18.15 al cinema, portate i vostri mostri a vedere il cartone animato Elio . Il film dura 1 ora e 39 minuti ed è adatto ai bambini dai 6 anni in su.

– alle 21.15 al cinema, per i mostri più grandi, venite a vedere il film Final Destination . Il film dura 1 ora e 50 minuti ed è adatto ai bambini dai 12 anni in su.

Cioccolata calda e marshmallow tostati in omaggio!

La sera, prima della proiezione dell’ultimo film, unisciti a noi per un pasto. Il menu prevede: zuppa di Halloween, salsicce e patatine fritte, dessert al braciere e popcorn Gers.

Venite vestiti

Espanol :

Para la 5ª edición de Halloween en Plaisance, ¡venga a celebrarlo durante todo el día con películas y espectáculos!

En el programa:

– a las 16:00 h en el cine, traiga a sus pequeños monstruos a ver el dibujo animado La Sorcière dans les Airs . La película dura 25 minutos y es para mayores de 3 años.

o

– 16.45 h en el cine, Zébulon le dragon . La película dura 26 minutos, para niños a partir de 3 años.

– a partir de las 17.00 h, habrá juegos y animaciones en la ciudad.

– a las 18.15 h en el cine, traiga a sus monstruos para ver los dibujos animados Elio . La película dura 1 hora y 39 minutos y es apta para niños a partir de 6 años.

– 21.15 h en el cine, para los monstruos más grandes, venga a ver la película Destino final . La película dura 1 hora 50 minutos y es para niños a partir de 12 años.

Chocolate caliente y malvaviscos tostados gratis

Por la noche, acompáñenos a comer antes de la proyección de la última película. En el menú: sopa de Halloween, salchichas momia y patatas fritas, postre de brasero y palomitas Gers.

Ven disfrazado

L’événement Halloween Plaisance a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65