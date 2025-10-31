HALLOWEEN UN AUTOMNE À FONTFROIDE Narbonne

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude

L’Abbaye de Fontfroide invite petits et grands à célébrer l’automne à travers deux journées d’animations autour de la nature, du patrimoine et de la découverte.

Au programme jeux de piste, ateliers créatifs, lectures, visites guidées, et balades thématiques au cœur du site historique. Des visites nocturnes permettront également de redécouvrir l’abbaye dans une atmosphère singulière et poétique.

Des espaces de restauration et une boutique seront accessibles sur place, et plusieurs offres spéciales sont proposées pour l’occasion.

Programme

Visite et animations gratuites pour les de 6 ans

10h30 18h Le secret du moine , jeu de piste pour enfants

14h30 Les contes à rire et à frémir , par Stéphanie Rondot

16h Les contes gourmands , par Stéphanie Rondot

14h 17h Animations maquillage et décoration de masques

14h 17h Goûter offert aux enfants participant au jeu de piste

18h 20h Intrigue à Fontfroide , enquête pour les adultes

19h Menu spécial au Restaurant GRATUIT pour les enfants déguisés (- de 12 ans)

Le vendredi 31 octobre et le samedi 1er novembre, à partir de 19h, laissez-vous tenter par le menu spécial Délices d’Automne élaboré par Yohan Renard, Chef du Restaurant de Fontfroide.

English :

Fontfroide Abbey invites young and old to celebrate autumn with two days of activities focusing on nature, heritage and discovery.

On the program: treasure hunts, creative workshops, readings, guided tours and themed walks around the historic site. Night-time tours will also provide an opportunity to rediscover the abbey in a singular, poetic atmosphere.

Catering facilities and a store will be available on site, and a number of special offers are available for the occasion.

Program

Free visits and activities for children ? 6 years old

10h30 ? 6pm: The monk’s secret , a treasure hunt for children

2.30pm: Tales to laugh at and thrill , by Stéphanie Rondot

4pm: Les contes gourmands , by Stéphanie Rondot

2pm ? 5pm: Face painting and mask decorations

2 5 pm: Snacks for children taking part in the treasure hunt

6 8 pm: Intrigue à Fontfroide , investigation for adults

7pm: Special menu at the Restaurant ? FREE for children in costume (under 12)

On Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1, starting at 7pm, indulge in the special Autumn Delights menu created by Yohan Renard, Chef at the Restaurant de Fontfroide.

German :

Die Abtei Fontfroide lädt Groß und Klein ein, den Herbst mit zwei Tagen voller Aktivitäten rund um die Natur, das Kulturerbe und Entdeckungen zu feiern.

Auf dem Programm stehen Schnitzeljagden, kreative Workshops, Lesungen, geführte Besichtigungen und thematische Spaziergänge durch die historische Stätte. Bei nächtlichen Führungen können Sie die Abtei in einer einzigartigen und poetischen Atmosphäre neu entdecken.

Die Abtei verfügt über ein Restaurant und einen Laden, und es gibt verschiedene Sonderangebote.

Programm

Kostenlose Besichtigung und Animationen für Kinder ab 6 Jahren

10h30 ? 18 Uhr: Das Geheimnis des Mönchs , Schnitzeljagd für Kinder

14:30 Uhr: Märchen zum Lachen und Schaudern , von Stéphanie Rondot

16h: Gourmetmärchen , von Stéphanie Rondot

14h ? 17h: Animationen zum Schminken und Verzieren von Masken

14h ? 17h: Kostenloser Imbiss für die Kinder, die an der Schnitzeljagd teilnehmen

18h ? 20h: Intrigue à Fontfroide , Ermittlungen für Erwachsene

19h: Spezielles Menü im Restaurant ? GRATIS für verkleidete Kinder (-12 Jahre)

Lassen Sie sich am Freitag, dem 31. Oktober, und Samstag, dem 1. November, ab 19 Uhr von Yohan Renard, dem Chefkoch des Restaurants in Fontfroide, mit dem Spezialmenü Délices d’Automne verwöhnen.

Italiano :

L’Abbazia di Fontfroide invita grandi e piccini a festeggiare l’autunno con due giorni di eventi incentrati su natura, patrimonio e scoperta.

In programma: cacce al tesoro, laboratori creativi, letture, visite guidate e passeggiate a tema nel cuore del sito storico. L’abbazia sarà aperta ai visitatori anche di notte, in un’atmosfera unica e poetica.

In loco saranno disponibili ristoranti e un negozio e per l’occasione sono state organizzate diverse offerte speciali.

Programma:

Visita e attività gratuite per i bambini di età inferiore ai 6 anni

10h30 ? 18.00: Il segreto del monaco , una caccia al tesoro per i bambini

14.30: Racconti che fanno ridere e rabbrividire , di Stéphanie Rondot

ore 16.00: Racconti gastronomici , a cura di Stéphanie Rondot

14.00 17.00: Pittura del viso e decorazione di maschere

14.00-17.00: merenda per i bambini che partecipano alla caccia al tesoro

18.00-20.00: Intrigo a Fontfroide , indagine per adulti

ore 19.00: Menù speciale al ristorante? GRATIS per i bambini in costume (sotto i 12 anni)

Venerdì 31 ottobre e sabato 1 novembre, a partire dalle 19.00, potrete gustare il menu speciale Delizie d’autunno creato da Yohan Renard, chef del ristorante Fontfroide.

Espanol :

La abadía de Fontfroide invita a grandes y pequeños a celebrar el otoño con dos jornadas centradas en la naturaleza, el patrimonio y el descubrimiento.

En el programa: búsquedas del tesoro, talleres creativos, lecturas, visitas guiadas y paseos temáticos por el recinto histórico. La abadía también estará abierta a los visitantes por la noche, en un ambiente único y poético.

En el recinto habrá restaurantes y una tienda, y se han preparado varias ofertas especiales para la ocasión.

Programa:

Visita gratuita y actividades para niños a partir de 6 años

10h30 ? 18h: El secreto del monje , búsqueda del tesoro para los niños

14.30 h: Cuentos para reír y estremecerse , por Stéphanie Rondot

16.00 h: Cuentos gastronómicos , por Stéphanie Rondot

14.00 17.00 h: Pintacaras y decoración de máscaras

14.00 17.00 h: Merienda para los niños participantes en la caza del tesoro

18.00-20.00: Intriga en Fontfroide , una investigación para adultos

19.00 h: Menú especial en el restaurante GRATIS para los niños disfrazados (menores de 12 años)

El viernes 31 de octubre y el sábado 1 de noviembre, a partir de las 19:00 h, deléitese con el menú especial Delicias de otoño creado por Yohan Renard, Chef del Restaurante Fontfroide.

