HALLOWEEN UN AUTOMNE À FONTFROIDE Narbonne

HALLOWEEN UN AUTOMNE À FONTFROIDE Narbonne samedi 1 novembre 2025.

HALLOWEEN UN AUTOMNE À FONTFROIDE

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-01 10:30:00

fin : 2025-11-01 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

L’Abbaye de Fontfroide invite petits et grands à célébrer l’automne à travers deux journées d’animations autour de la nature, du patrimoine et de la découverte.

Au programme jeux de piste, ateliers créatifs, lectures, visites guidées, et balades thématiques au cœur du site historique. Des visites nocturnes permettront également de redécouvrir l’abbaye dans une atmosphère singulière et poétique.

Des espaces de restauration et une boutique seront accessibles sur place, et plusieurs offres spéciales sont proposées pour l’occasion.

Programme

Visite et animations gratuites pour les de 6 ans

10h30 18h Le secret du moine , jeu de piste pour enfants

18h & 19h Visites guidées. Entrez au coeur d’un lieu encore silencieux…

19h Menu spécial au Restaurant GRATUIT pour les enfants déguisés

Le vendredi 31 octobre et le samedi 1er novembre, à partir de 19h, laissez-vous tenter par le menu spécial Délices d’Automne élaboré par Yohan Renard, Chef du Restaurant de Fontfroide.

.

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 41 02 26

English :

Fontfroide Abbey invites young and old to celebrate autumn with two days of activities focusing on nature, heritage and discovery.

On the program: treasure hunts, creative workshops, readings, guided tours and themed walks around the historic site. Night-time tours will also provide an opportunity to rediscover the abbey in a singular, poetic atmosphere.

Catering facilities and a store will be available on site, and a number of special offers are available for the occasion.

Program

Free visits and activities for children ? 6 years old

10.30am 6pm: The monk’s secret , a treasure hunt for children

6pm & 7pm: Guided tours. Enter the heart of a still silent place…

7pm: Special menu at the Restaurant FREE for children in disguise

On Friday October 31st and Saturday November 1st, starting at 7pm, indulge in the special Autumn Delights menu created by Yohan Renard, Chef at the Fontfroide Restaurant.

German :

Die Abtei Fontfroide lädt Groß und Klein ein, den Herbst mit zwei Tagen voller Aktivitäten rund um die Natur, das Kulturerbe und Entdeckungen zu feiern.

Auf dem Programm stehen Schnitzeljagden, kreative Workshops, Lesungen, geführte Besichtigungen und thematische Spaziergänge durch die historische Stätte. Bei nächtlichen Führungen können Sie die Abtei in einer einzigartigen und poetischen Atmosphäre neu entdecken.

Die Abtei verfügt über ein Restaurant und einen Laden, und es gibt verschiedene Sonderangebote.

Programm

Kostenlose Besichtigung und Animationen für Kinder ab 6 Jahren

10:30 18:00 Uhr: Das Geheimnis des Mönchs , Schnitzeljagd für Kinder

18h & 19h: Geführte Besichtigungen. Treten Sie ein in das Herz eines noch stillen Ortes…

19 Uhr: Spezielles Menü im Restaurant KOSTENLOS für verkleidete Kinder

Lassen Sie sich am Freitag, dem 31. Oktober, und Samstag, dem 1. November, ab 19 Uhr von Yohan Renard, dem Chefkoch des Restaurants in Fontfroide, mit dem Spezialmenü Délices d’Automne verwöhnen.

Italiano :

L’Abbazia di Fontfroide invita grandi e piccini a festeggiare l’autunno con due giorni di eventi incentrati su natura, patrimonio e scoperta.

In programma: cacce al tesoro, laboratori creativi, letture, visite guidate e passeggiate a tema nel cuore del sito storico. L’abbazia sarà aperta ai visitatori anche di notte, in un’atmosfera unica e poetica.

In loco saranno disponibili ristoranti e un negozio e per l’occasione sono state organizzate diverse offerte speciali.

Programma:

Visita e attività gratuite per i bambini di età inferiore ai 6 anni

dalle 10.30 alle 18.00: Il segreto del monaco , caccia al tesoro per bambini

18.00 19.00: Visite guidate. Entrate nel cuore di un luogo ancora silenzioso…

ore 19.00: Menù speciale al ristorante GRATIS per i bambini in maschera

Venerdì 31 ottobre e sabato 1 novembre, a partire dalle ore 19.00, potrete gustare il menu speciale Delizie d’autunno creato da Yohan Renard, chef del ristorante Fontfroide.

Espanol :

La abadía de Fontfroide invita a grandes y pequeños a celebrar el otoño con dos jornadas centradas en la naturaleza, el patrimonio y el descubrimiento.

En el programa: búsquedas del tesoro, talleres creativos, lecturas, visitas guiadas y paseos temáticos por el corazón del recinto histórico. La abadía también estará abierta a los visitantes por la noche, en un ambiente único y poético.

En el recinto habrá restaurantes y una tienda, y se han preparado varias ofertas especiales para la ocasión.

Programa:

Visita gratuita y actividades para niños a partir de 6 años

de 10.30 a 18.00 h: El secreto del monje , una búsqueda del tesoro para niños

18.00 y 19.00 h: Visitas guiadas. Entre en el corazón de un lugar silencioso…

19.00 h: Menú especial en el restaurante GRATIS para los niños disfrazados

El viernes 31 de octubre y el sábado 1 de noviembre, a partir de las 19:00 h, deguste el menú especial Delicias de otoño creado por Yohan Renard, Chef del Restaurante Fontfroide.

L’événement HALLOWEEN UN AUTOMNE À FONTFROIDE Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Côte du Midi