HALLOWEEN, VIENS ILLUMINER LA NUIT ! Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens

Place Nationale Jean Jaurès CINEMA REGENT Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR
Début : 2025-10-31 18:00:00
Venez … si vous l’osez ! Halloween s’invite place Jean Jaurès pour une soirée où les cris sont les bienvenus.
Venez costumés !!
Soirée Halloween avec animations et rendez vous au cinéma et place Jean Jaurès 7 .
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès CINEMA REGENT Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 77 61
English :
Come along? if you dare! Halloween is coming to Place Jean Jaurès for an evening of screaming and fun.
Come in costume!
German :
Kommen Sie? wenn Sie sich trauen! Halloween lädt sich auf dem Place Jean Jaurès zu einem Abend ein, an dem Schreie willkommen sind.
Kommen Sie kostümiert!!!
Italiano :
Venite con noi, se avete il coraggio! Halloween arriva in Place Jean Jaurès per una serata in cui le urla sono benvenute.
Venite in costume!
Espanol :
Acompáñenos… ¡si se atreve! Halloween llega a la plaza Jean Jaurès para una velada en la que los gritos son bienvenidos.
¡Venga disfrazado!
