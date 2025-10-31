HALLOWEEN, VIENS ILLUMINER LA NUIT ! Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens

HALLOWEEN, VIENS ILLUMINER LA NUIT ! Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

HALLOWEEN, VIENS ILLUMINER LA NUIT !

Place Nationale Jean Jaurès CINEMA REGENT Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR

7

Tarif réduit

Début : 2025-10-31 18:00:00

2025-10-31

Venez … si vous l’osez ! Halloween s’invite place Jean Jaurès pour une soirée où les cris sont les bienvenus.

Venez costumés !!

Soirée Halloween avec animations et rendez vous au cinéma et place Jean Jaurès 7 .

Place Nationale Jean Jaurès CINEMA REGENT Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 77 61

English :

Come along? if you dare! Halloween is coming to Place Jean Jaurès for an evening of screaming and fun.

Come in costume!

German :

Kommen Sie? wenn Sie sich trauen! Halloween lädt sich auf dem Place Jean Jaurès zu einem Abend ein, an dem Schreie willkommen sind.

Kommen Sie kostümiert!!!

Italiano :

Venite con noi, se avete il coraggio! Halloween arriva in Place Jean Jaurès per una serata in cui le urla sono benvenute.

Venite in costume!

Espanol :

Acompáñenos… ¡si se atreve! Halloween llega a la plaza Jean Jaurès para una velada en la que los gritos son bienvenidos.

¡Venga disfrazado!

L’événement HALLOWEEN, VIENS ILLUMINER LA NUIT ! Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE