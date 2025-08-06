HANSEL ET GRETEL Carcassonne

HANSEL ET GRETEL Carcassonne dimanche 18 janvier 2026.

HANSEL ET GRETEL

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Entre bonbons et pain d’épices, créatures et maléfices, redécouvrez cette histoire pleine de poésie et de frissons où la véritable force est celle de l’imagination. Hansel et Gretel sont deux jeunes enfants vivant dans une jolie chaumière avec leur courageux papa et leur méchante belle-mère. Un matin, elle décide de les emmener dans la forêt… pour les abandonner. Perdus et livrés à eux-mêmes, ils trouvent refuge dans une maison habitée par une vieille femme.

Un spectacle adapté du célèbre conte des frères Grimm.

Durée 1h20. A partir de 4 ans.

Distribution des comédiens :

Hansel Rémy CORRETTE

Gretel Léa TAUZIÈS

Le Père Romain CADORET

La Belle-mère Charlène FERNANDEZ

La Sorcière Véronique SÉVÈRE

Le Faune Loïc BROUSOZ

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

Between sweets and gingerbread, creatures and evil spells, rediscover this story full of poetry and thrills, where the real strength is imagination. Hansel and Gretel are two young children who live in a pretty thatched cottage with their brave father and wicked stepmother. One morning, she decides to take them into the forest? and abandon them. Lost and on their own, they find refuge in a house inhabited by an old woman.

A show adapted from the famous Grimm brothers’ tale.

Running time: 1h20. Ages 4 and up.

Cast :

Hansel: Rémy CORRETTE

Gretel: Léa TAUZIÈS

The Father: Romain CADORET

The Stepmother: Charlène FERNANDEZ

The Witch: Véronique SÉVÈRE

The Faun: Loïc BROUSOZ

German :

Entdecken Sie diese poetische und gruselige Geschichte zwischen Süßigkeiten und Lebkuchen, Kreaturen und bösen Zaubersprüchen neu, in der die wahre Kraft der Fantasie liegt. Hänsel und Gretel sind zwei kleine Kinder, die mit ihrem mutigen Vater und ihrer bösen Stiefmutter in einer hübschen Hütte leben. Eines Morgens beschließt sie, die beiden in den Wald zu bringen und dort auszusetzen. Als sie sich verirren und auf sich selbst gestellt sind, finden sie Zuflucht in einem Haus, das von einer alten Frau bewohnt wird.

Eine Aufführung nach dem berühmten Märchen der Brüder Grimm.

Dauer: 1 Stunde 20 Minuten. Ab 4 Jahren.

Besetzung der Schauspieler/innen :

Hänsel: Rémy CORRETTE

Gretel: Léa TAUZIÈS

Der Vater: Romain CADORET

Die Stiefmutter: Charlène FERNANDEZ

Die Hexe: Véronique SÉVÈRE

Der Faun: Loïc BROUSOZ

Italiano :

Tra dolci e pan di zenzero, creature e incantesimi maligni, riscoprite questa storia piena di poesia e di emozioni, dove il vero potere è l’immaginazione. Hansel e Gretel sono due bambini che vivono in una graziosa casetta di paglia con il coraggioso padre e la perfida matrigna. Una mattina, la matrigna decide di portarli nella foresta e di abbandonarli. Smarriti e soli, trovano rifugio in una casa abitata da una vecchia.

Un adattamento della famosa fiaba dei fratelli Grimm.

Durata: 1 ora e 20 minuti. Dai 4 anni in su.

Cast di attori :

Hansel: Rémy CORRETTE

Gretel: Léa TAUZIÈS

Il padre: Romain CADORET

La matrigna: Charlène FERNANDEZ

La strega: Véronique SÉVÈRE

Il Fauno: Loïc BROUSOZ

Espanol :

Entre dulces y pan de jengibre, criaturas y maleficios, redescubra esta historia llena de poesía y emoción, donde el verdadero poder es la imaginación. Hansel y Gretel son dos niños pequeños que viven en una bonita casita de paja con su valiente padre y su malvada madrastra. Una mañana, ésta decide llevarlos al bosque… para abandonarlos. Perdidos y solos, encuentran refugio en una casa habitada por una anciana.

Adaptación del famoso cuento de los hermanos Grimm.

Duración: 1 hora y 20 minutos. A partir de 4 años.

Reparto de actores :

Hansel: Rémy CORRETTE

Gretel: Léa TAUZIÈS

El Padre: Romain CADORET

La madrastra: Charlène FERNANDEZ

La bruja: Véronique SÉVÈRE

El Fauno: Loïc BROUSOZ

