HANSEL ET GRETEL Carcassonne
HANSEL ET GRETEL Carcassonne dimanche 18 janvier 2026.
HANSEL ET GRETEL
33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 38 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-18 15:00:00
fin : 2026-01-18
Date(s) :
2026-01-18
Entre bonbons et pain d’épices, créatures et maléfices, redécouvrez cette histoire pleine de poésie et de frissons où la véritable force est celle de l’imagination. Hansel et Gretel sont deux jeunes enfants vivant dans une jolie chaumière avec leur courageux papa et leur méchante belle-mère. Un matin, elle décide de les emmener dans la forêt… pour les abandonner. Perdus et livrés à eux-mêmes, ils trouvent refuge dans une maison habitée par une vieille femme.
Un spectacle adapté du célèbre conte des frères Grimm.
Durée 1h20. A partir de 4 ans.
Distribution des comédiens :
Hansel Rémy CORRETTE
Gretel Léa TAUZIÈS
Le Père Romain CADORET
La Belle-mère Charlène FERNANDEZ
La Sorcière Véronique SÉVÈRE
Le Faune Loïc BROUSOZ
33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr
English :
Between sweets and gingerbread, creatures and evil spells, rediscover this story full of poetry and thrills, where the real strength is imagination. Hansel and Gretel are two young children who live in a pretty thatched cottage with their brave father and wicked stepmother. One morning, she decides to take them into the forest? and abandon them. Lost and on their own, they find refuge in a house inhabited by an old woman.
A show adapted from the famous Grimm brothers’ tale.
Running time: 1h20. Ages 4 and up.
Cast :
Hansel: Rémy CORRETTE
Gretel: Léa TAUZIÈS
The Father: Romain CADORET
The Stepmother: Charlène FERNANDEZ
The Witch: Véronique SÉVÈRE
The Faun: Loïc BROUSOZ
German :
Entdecken Sie diese poetische und gruselige Geschichte zwischen Süßigkeiten und Lebkuchen, Kreaturen und bösen Zaubersprüchen neu, in der die wahre Kraft der Fantasie liegt. Hänsel und Gretel sind zwei kleine Kinder, die mit ihrem mutigen Vater und ihrer bösen Stiefmutter in einer hübschen Hütte leben. Eines Morgens beschließt sie, die beiden in den Wald zu bringen und dort auszusetzen. Als sie sich verirren und auf sich selbst gestellt sind, finden sie Zuflucht in einem Haus, das von einer alten Frau bewohnt wird.
Eine Aufführung nach dem berühmten Märchen der Brüder Grimm.
Dauer: 1 Stunde 20 Minuten. Ab 4 Jahren.
Besetzung der Schauspieler/innen :
Hänsel: Rémy CORRETTE
Gretel: Léa TAUZIÈS
Der Vater: Romain CADORET
Die Stiefmutter: Charlène FERNANDEZ
Die Hexe: Véronique SÉVÈRE
Der Faun: Loïc BROUSOZ
Italiano :
Tra dolci e pan di zenzero, creature e incantesimi maligni, riscoprite questa storia piena di poesia e di emozioni, dove il vero potere è l’immaginazione. Hansel e Gretel sono due bambini che vivono in una graziosa casetta di paglia con il coraggioso padre e la perfida matrigna. Una mattina, la matrigna decide di portarli nella foresta e di abbandonarli. Smarriti e soli, trovano rifugio in una casa abitata da una vecchia.
Un adattamento della famosa fiaba dei fratelli Grimm.
Durata: 1 ora e 20 minuti. Dai 4 anni in su.
Cast di attori :
Hansel: Rémy CORRETTE
Gretel: Léa TAUZIÈS
Il padre: Romain CADORET
La matrigna: Charlène FERNANDEZ
La strega: Véronique SÉVÈRE
Il Fauno: Loïc BROUSOZ
Espanol :
Entre dulces y pan de jengibre, criaturas y maleficios, redescubra esta historia llena de poesía y emoción, donde el verdadero poder es la imaginación. Hansel y Gretel son dos niños pequeños que viven en una bonita casita de paja con su valiente padre y su malvada madrastra. Una mañana, ésta decide llevarlos al bosque… para abandonarlos. Perdidos y solos, encuentran refugio en una casa habitada por una anciana.
Adaptación del famoso cuento de los hermanos Grimm.
Duración: 1 hora y 20 minutos. A partir de 4 años.
Reparto de actores :
Hansel: Rémy CORRETTE
Gretel: Léa TAUZIÈS
El Padre: Romain CADORET
La madrastra: Charlène FERNANDEZ
La bruja: Véronique SÉVÈRE
El Fauno: Loïc BROUSOZ
