HAPPY HALLOWEEN à Bertholène

Bertholène Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif enfant
Enfant de 6 à 11 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2025-10-31
fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :
2025-10-31

La Maison d’Assistant•e•s Maternel•le•s du Cocon au Papillon à Bertholène organise pour la deuxième année une soirée Halloween de 18h à 21h pour les enfants de 6 à 11ans. Réservation jusqu’au lundi 27 octobre 07 69 56 13 50 ou 07 49 54 81 00
Au programme
Défilé en déguisement,
Récolte des bonbons
Jeux de société
Atelier créeatif

REPAS INCLUS Crêpes party salées et sucrées. 10  .

Bertholène 12310 Aveyron Occitanie +33 7 49 54 81 00 

English :

For the second year running, the Maison d’Assistant?e?s Maternel?le?s du Cocon au Papillon in Bertholène is organizing a Halloween evening from 6pm to 9pm for children aged 6 to 11. Reservations until Monday October 27: 07 69 56 13 50 or 07 49 54 81 00

German :

Das Maison d’Assistant?e?s Maternel?le?s du Cocon au Papillon in Bertholène organisiert zum zweiten Mal einen Halloween-Abend von 18.00 bis 21.00 Uhr für Kinder von 6 bis 11 Jahren. Reservierung bis Montag, 27. Oktober: 07 69 56 13 50 oder 07 49 54 81 00

Italiano :

Per il secondo anno consecutivo, la Maison d’Assistence Maternel’s du Cocon au Papillon di Bertholène organizza una serata di Halloween dalle 18.00 alle 21.00 per i bambini dai 6 agli 11 anni. Prenotazioni fino a lunedì 27 ottobre: 07 69 56 13 50 o 07 49 54 81 00

Espanol :

Por segundo año consecutivo, la Maison d’Assist?e?s Maternel?le?s du Cocon au Papillon de Bertholène organiza una velada de Halloween de 18.00 a 21.00 h para niños de 6 a 11 años. Reservas hasta el lunes 27 de octubre: 07 69 56 13 50 o 07 49 54 81 00

