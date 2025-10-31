HAPPY HALLOWEEN à Bertholène Bertholène

HAPPY HALLOWEEN à Bertholène Bertholène vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN à Bertholène

Bertholène Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif enfant

Enfant de 6 à 11 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-31

fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

La Maison d’Assistant•e•s Maternel•le•s du Cocon au Papillon à Bertholène organise pour la deuxième année une soirée Halloween de 18h à 21h pour les enfants de 6 à 11ans. Réservation jusqu’au lundi 27 octobre 07 69 56 13 50 ou 07 49 54 81 00

Au programme

Défilé en déguisement,

Récolte des bonbons

Jeux de société

Atelier créeatif

…

REPAS INCLUS Crêpes party salées et sucrées. 10 .

Bertholène 12310 Aveyron Occitanie +33 7 49 54 81 00

English :

For the second year running, the Maison d’Assistant?e?s Maternel?le?s du Cocon au Papillon in Bertholène is organizing a Halloween evening from 6pm to 9pm for children aged 6 to 11. Reservations until Monday October 27: 07 69 56 13 50 or 07 49 54 81 00

German :

Das Maison d’Assistant?e?s Maternel?le?s du Cocon au Papillon in Bertholène organisiert zum zweiten Mal einen Halloween-Abend von 18.00 bis 21.00 Uhr für Kinder von 6 bis 11 Jahren. Reservierung bis Montag, 27. Oktober: 07 69 56 13 50 oder 07 49 54 81 00

Italiano :

Per il secondo anno consecutivo, la Maison d’Assistence Maternel’s du Cocon au Papillon di Bertholène organizza una serata di Halloween dalle 18.00 alle 21.00 per i bambini dai 6 agli 11 anni. Prenotazioni fino a lunedì 27 ottobre: 07 69 56 13 50 o 07 49 54 81 00

Espanol :

Por segundo año consecutivo, la Maison d’Assist?e?s Maternel?le?s du Cocon au Papillon de Bertholène organiza una velada de Halloween de 18.00 a 21.00 h para niños de 6 a 11 años. Reservas hasta el lunes 27 de octubre: 07 69 56 13 50 o 07 49 54 81 00

L’événement HAPPY HALLOWEEN à Bertholène Bertholène a été mis à jour le 2025-09-20 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)