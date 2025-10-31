HAPPY HALLOWEEN à Bertholène Bertholène
Bertholène Aveyron
La Maison d’Assistant•e•s Maternel•le•s du Cocon au Papillon à Bertholène organise pour la deuxième année une soirée Halloween de 18h à 21h pour les enfants de 6 à 11ans. Réservation jusqu’au lundi 27 octobre 07 69 56 13 50 ou 07 49 54 81 00
Au programme
Défilé en déguisement,
Récolte des bonbons
Jeux de société
Atelier créeatif
…
REPAS INCLUS Crêpes party salées et sucrées. 10 .
Bertholène 12310 Aveyron Occitanie +33 7 49 54 81 00
English :
For the second year running, the Maison d’Assistant?e?s Maternel?le?s du Cocon au Papillon in Bertholène is organizing a Halloween evening from 6pm to 9pm for children aged 6 to 11. Reservations until Monday October 27: 07 69 56 13 50 or 07 49 54 81 00
German :
Das Maison d’Assistant?e?s Maternel?le?s du Cocon au Papillon in Bertholène organisiert zum zweiten Mal einen Halloween-Abend von 18.00 bis 21.00 Uhr für Kinder von 6 bis 11 Jahren. Reservierung bis Montag, 27. Oktober: 07 69 56 13 50 oder 07 49 54 81 00
Italiano :
Per il secondo anno consecutivo, la Maison d’Assistence Maternel’s du Cocon au Papillon di Bertholène organizza una serata di Halloween dalle 18.00 alle 21.00 per i bambini dai 6 agli 11 anni. Prenotazioni fino a lunedì 27 ottobre: 07 69 56 13 50 o 07 49 54 81 00
Espanol :
Por segundo año consecutivo, la Maison d’Assist?e?s Maternel?le?s du Cocon au Papillon de Bertholène organiza una velada de Halloween de 18.00 a 21.00 h para niños de 6 a 11 años. Reservas hasta el lunes 27 de octubre: 07 69 56 13 50 o 07 49 54 81 00
