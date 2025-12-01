Hard Side #8 Mistral Palace Valence

Hard Side #8

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme

Tarif : – – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 21:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13 04:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Clôturons l’année en beauté à la 8ème édition des soirées HARD SIDE au Mistral Palace.

Vous aimez quand ça frappe quali, nous aussi !

CB & gentils prix au Bar !

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

Let’s close the year in style at the 8th edition of the HARD SIDE evenings at the Mistral Palace.

If you like it quality, so do we!

CB & sweet prizes at the Bar!

German :

Lassen Sie uns das Jahr mit der 8. Ausgabe der HARD SIDE-Partys im Mistral Palace ausklingen.

Sie mögen es, wenn es qualitativ hochwertig ist, wir auch!

CB & nette Preise an der Bar!

Italiano :

Chiudiamo l’anno in bellezza con l’ottava edizione delle serate HARD SIDE al Mistral Palace.

Se a voi piace, piace anche a noi!

CB e grandi premi al Bar!

Espanol :

Cerremos el año por todo lo alto en la 8ª edición de las veladas HARD SIDE en el Palacio Mistral.

Si a ti te gusta lo bueno, ¡a nosotros también!

¡CB y grandes premios en el Bar!

