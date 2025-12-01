Hard Side #8 Mistral Palace Valence
Hard Side #8 Mistral Palace Valence samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Hard Side #8
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme
Tarif : – – 10 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 21:30:00
fin : 2025-12-13 04:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Clôturons l’année en beauté à la 8ème édition des soirées HARD SIDE au Mistral Palace.
Vous aimez quand ça frappe quali, nous aussi !
CB & gentils prix au Bar !
.
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com
English :
Let’s close the year in style at the 8th edition of the HARD SIDE evenings at the Mistral Palace.
If you like it quality, so do we!
CB & sweet prizes at the Bar!
German :
Lassen Sie uns das Jahr mit der 8. Ausgabe der HARD SIDE-Partys im Mistral Palace ausklingen.
Sie mögen es, wenn es qualitativ hochwertig ist, wir auch!
CB & nette Preise an der Bar!
Italiano :
Chiudiamo l’anno in bellezza con l’ottava edizione delle serate HARD SIDE al Mistral Palace.
Se a voi piace, piace anche a noi!
CB e grandi premi al Bar!
Espanol :
Cerremos el año por todo lo alto en la 8ª edición de las veladas HARD SIDE en el Palacio Mistral.
Si a ti te gusta lo bueno, ¡a nosotros también!
¡CB y grandes premios en el Bar!
L’événement Hard Side #8 Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-11-21 par Valence Romans Tourisme