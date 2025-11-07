HARRY POTTER ET L’ORDRE DU PHÉNIX EN CINE-CONCERT ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE Toulouse

HARRY POTTER ET L’ORDRE DU PHÉNIX EN CINE-CONCERT

ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 49 – 49 – 79 EUR

Début : 2026-01-04 18:00:00

2026-01-04

Rejoignez la rébellion aux côtés d’Harry, lors du ciné-concert exceptionnel d’Harry Potter et l’Ordre du Phénix. Le Yellow Socks Orchestra interprétera en live l’inoubliable musique de Nicholas Hooper pendant la projection du film (VOSTFR) sur écran géant.

Pendant plus de deux heures, revivez la magie de cet univers enchanteur, accompagnés en live par la puissance de l’orchestre symphonique !

Pendant les fêtes de Noël, redécouvrons en famille le film qui a enflammé notre imagination et captivé le cœur de millions d'entre nous.

ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 74 49 49 contact@zenith-tm.com

English :

Join the rebellion alongside Harry, at the exceptional Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix cine-concert. The Yellow Socks Orchestra will perform Nicholas Hooper?s unforgettable music live during the film?s giant-screen screening.

German :

Schließen Sie sich der Rebellion an der Seite von Harry an, während des außergewöhnlichen Kinokonzerts von Harry Potter und der Orden des Phönix. Das Yellow Socks Orchestra wird die unvergessliche Musik von Nicholas Hooper live spielen, während der Film (VOSTFR) auf einer Großleinwand gezeigt wird.

Italiano :

Unitevi alla ribellione insieme a Harry nell’eccezionale cine-concerto di Harry Potter e l’Ordine della Fenice. La Yellow Socks Orchestra eseguirà dal vivo le indimenticabili musiche di Nicholas Hooper mentre il film viene proiettato sullo schermo gigante.

Espanol :

Únete a la rebelión junto a Harry en el excepcional cine-concierto Harry Potter y la Orden del Fénix. La Yellow Socks Orchestra interpretará en directo la inolvidable música de Nicholas Hooper mientras se proyecta la película en la pantalla gigante.

