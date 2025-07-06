Haut-Fer en fête Mandray 6 juillet 2025 10:00

Vosges

Haut-Fer en fête route de la scierie Mandray Vosges

L’Association Le Haut-Fer de Mandray fête ses 30 ans Marché artisanal, jeux pour tous, expositions, démonstrations de sciage.

L’exposition temporaire « A force d’eau » Photographies de Vincent Ganaye sera inaugurée à 11h et visible jusqu’au 21 septembre.

Jeux de piste pour enfants accompagnés à 14h (Inscription sur place)

Visite guidée des fermes circuit pédestre de 2h

Buvette et Repas Apportez votre écocup et vos couverts !Tout public

route de la scierie

Mandray 88650 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 50 06 73

English :

Association Le Haut-Fer de Mandray celebrates its 30th anniversary: craft market, games for all, exhibitions, sawing demonstrations.

The temporary exhibition « A force d’eau » Photographs by Vincent Ganaye will be inaugurated at 11 a.m. and on view until September 21.

Treasure hunt for accompanied children at 2pm (Registration on site)

Guided tour of the farms: 2h walking tour

Refreshment bar and meal: Bring your ecocup and cutlery!

German :

Der Verein Le Haut-Fer de Mandray feiert sein 30-jähriges Bestehen: Kunsthandwerkermarkt, Spiele für alle, Ausstellungen, Vorführungen von Sägearbeiten.

Die Sonderausstellung « A force d’eau » Fotografien von Vincent Ganaye wird um 11 Uhr eröffnet und ist bis zum 21. September zu sehen.

Schnitzeljagd für begleitete Kinder um 14 Uhr (Anmeldung vor Ort)

Geführte Besichtigung der Bauernhöfe: 2-stündiger Rundgang zu Fuß

Erfrischungsstände und Mahlzeiten: Bringen Sie Ihren Ökocup und Ihr Besteck mit!

Italiano :

L’Associazione Le Haut-Fer de Mandray festeggia il suo 30° anniversario: mercatino dell’artigianato, giochi per tutti, mostre, dimostrazioni di segatura.

La mostra temporanea « A force d’eau » Fotografie di Vincent Ganaye sarà inaugurata alle 11.00 ed esposta fino al 21 settembre.

Caccia al tesoro per bambini accompagnati alle 14.00 (registrazione sul posto)

Visita guidata delle fattorie: passeggiata di 2 ore

Rinfresco e pasto: portate la vostra ecocup e le vostre posate!

Espanol :

La Asociación Le Haut-Fer de Mandray celebra su 30 aniversario: mercado de artesanía, juegos para todos, exposiciones, demostraciones de aserrado.

La exposición temporal « A force d’eau » Fotografías de Vincent Ganaye se inaugurará a las 11.00 h y permanecerá expuesta hasta el 21 de septiembre.

Búsqueda del tesoro para niños acompañados a las 14.00 h (inscripción in situ)

Visita guiada a las granjas: recorrido a pie de 2 horas

Refrescos y comida: ¡traiga su ecocopa y sus cubiertos!

