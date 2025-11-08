Headcharger & Howard Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine

Headcharger & Howard Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine samedi 8 novembre 2025.

Headcharger & Howard Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-08 20:00:00

2025-11-08

Headcharger, avec 20 ans d’expérience, propose un mélange de stoner, métal et grunge, et revient avec 8e album accompagné d’une tournée pour célébrer leur longévité et leur style inimitable.

Headcharger, groupe normand, refuse toute étiquette entre rock et métal. Avec un style mêlant stoner, heavy metal, grunge et hardcore, ils proposent une musique puissante mais mélodique. Après 7 albums, ils reviennent avec un 8e opus, SWAY, prévu pour septembre 2024 chez At(H)ome/Sony. Ils célèbreront leurs 20 ans avec une tournée, toujours fidèles à leur style explosif et sans compromis.

Howard, trio rock mêlant électro et vintage, continue de se faire remarquer après deux albums et de nombresues tournées. Leur énergie scénique les distingue sur la scène actuelle.

Howard est un trio mêlant orgue Hammond, fuzz et sons électroniques, influencé par Deep Purple et The Doors. Depuis leur premier EP en 2018 et leur album Obstacle en 2020, ils se distinguent par une énergie scénique remarquable. Leur second album Event Horizon (2022) les emmène en tournée pendant deux ans. En 2024, ils signent chez RAGE TOUR et préparent un nouvel album prévu pour mars 2025, dont deux singles sont déjà sortis. Leur son électro-rock affrimé les place parmi les groupes émergents les plus prometteurs de la scène actuelle.Tout public

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

English :

Headcharger, with 20 years’ experience, offer a blend of stoner, metal and grunge, and return with their 8th album and tour to celebrate their longevity and inimitable style.

Headcharger, a band from Normandy, refuses to be pigeonholed between rock and metal. Blending stoner, heavy metal, grunge and hardcore, their music is powerful yet melodic. After 7 albums, they are back with an 8th opus, SWAY, due for release on At(H)ome/Sony in September 2024. They will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with a tour, always faithful to their explosive, uncompromising style.

Howard, a rock trio blending electro and vintage, continues to make a name for itself after two albums and numerous tours. Their energy on stage sets them apart on today’s scene.

Howard is a trio blending Hammond organ, fuzz and electronic sounds, influenced by Deep Purple and The Doors. Since their first EP in 2018 and their album Obstacle in 2020, they have distinguished themselves by their remarkable stage energy. Their second album Event Horizon (2022) takes them on tour for two years. In 2024, they sign to RAGE TOUR and prepare a new album due for release in March 2025, of which two singles have already been released. Their distinctive electro-rock sound places them among the most promising emerging bands on today’s scene.

German :

Headcharger, mit 20 Jahren Erfahrung, bietet eine Mischung aus Stoner, Metal und Grunge und kehrt mit ihrem achten Album zurück, begleitet von einer Tour, um ihre Langlebigkeit und ihren unnachahmlichen Stil zu feiern.

Headcharger, eine Band aus der Normandie, lehnt jede Etikettierung zwischen Rock und Metal ab. Mit einem Stil, der Stoner, Heavy Metal, Grunge und Hardcore vereint, bieten sie eine kraftvolle, aber melodische Musik. Nach sieben Alben kehren sie mit ihrem achten Werk SWAY zurück, das im September 2024 bei At(H)ome/Sony erscheinen soll. Ihr 20-jähriges Jubiläum werden sie mit einer Tournee feiern, wobei sie ihrem explosiven und kompromisslosen Stil immer noch treu bleiben.

Howard, ein Rocktrio, das Elektro und Vintage vermischt, macht nach zwei Alben und zahlreichen Tourneen weiterhin auf sich aufmerksam. Ihre Bühnenenergie zeichnet sie in der heutigen Szene aus.

Howard ist ein Trio, das Hammondorgel, Fuzz und elektronische Klänge miteinander verbindet und von Deep Purple und The Doors beeinflusst ist. Seit ihrer ersten EP im Jahr 2018 und ihrem Album Obstacle im Jahr 2020 zeichnen sie sich durch eine bemerkenswerte Bühnenenergie aus. Ihr zweites Album Event Horizon (2022) bringt sie zwei Jahre lang auf Tour. Im Jahr 2024 unterschrieben sie bei RAGE TOUR und bereiteten ein neues Album vor, das im März 2025 erscheinen sollte und aus dem bereits zwei Singles veröffentlicht wurden. Mit ihrem affizierten Elektro-Rock-Sound gehören sie zu den vielversprechendsten aufstrebenden Bands der heutigen Szene.

Italiano :

Gli Headcharger, con 20 anni di esperienza, offrono una miscela di stoner, metal e grunge e tornano con il loro 8° album, accompagnato da un tour per celebrare la loro longevità e il loro stile inimitabile.

Gli Headcharger, una band della Normandia, rifiutano di essere incasellati tra rock e metal. Con uno stile che fonde stoner, heavy metal, grunge e hardcore, la loro musica è potente ma melodica. Dopo 7 album, sono tornati con l’ottava opera, SWAY, in uscita a settembre 2024 per At(H)ome/Sony. Festeggeranno il loro 20° anniversario con un tour, fedeli come sempre al loro stile esplosivo e senza compromessi.

Gli Howard, trio rock che fonde electro e vintage, continuano a lasciare il segno dopo due album e numerosi tour. La loro energia sul palco li distingue sulla scena attuale.

Howard è un trio che combina organo Hammond, fuzz e suoni elettronici, influenzato da Deep Purple e The Doors. Dal loro primo EP nel 2018 e dall’album Obstacle nel 2020, si sono distinti per la loro notevole energia sul palco. Il loro secondo album, Event Horizon (2022), li ha portati in tour per due anni. Nel 2024 hanno firmato con RAGE TOUR e stanno preparando un nuovo album previsto per marzo 2025, di cui sono già stati pubblicati due singoli. Il loro sound electro-rock essenziale li rende una delle band emergenti più promettenti della scena attuale.

Espanol :

Headcharger, con 20 años de experiencia, ofrecen una mezcla de stoner, metal y grunge, y vuelven con su 8º álbum, acompañado de una gira para celebrar su longevidad y su estilo inimitable.

Headcharger, banda de Normandía, se niega a ser encasillada entre el rock y el metal. Con un estilo que mezcla stoner, heavy metal, grunge y hardcore, su música es potente a la vez que melódica. Después de 7 álbumes, vuelven con una 8ª obra, SWAY, que saldrá en septiembre de 2024 en At(H)ome/Sony. Celebrarán su 20º aniversario con una gira, tan fieles como siempre a su estilo explosivo y sin concesiones.

Howard, un trío de rock que mezcla electro y vintage, sigue dejando huella tras dos álbumes y numerosas giras. Su energía sobre el escenario les distingue en la escena actual.

Howard es un trío que combina órgano Hammond, fuzz y sonidos electrónicos, influenciado por Deep Purple y The Doors. Desde su primer EP en 2018 y su álbum Obstacle en 2020, se han distinguido por su notable energía sobre el escenario. Su segundo álbum, Event Horizon (2022), les llevó de gira durante dos años. En 2024 ficharon por RAGE TOUR y preparan un nuevo álbum previsto para marzo de 2025, del que ya han publicado dos singles. Su sonido electro-rock depurado les convierte en una de las bandas emergentes más prometedoras del panorama actual.

