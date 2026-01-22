HEC Paris MBA Coffee Chat in Boston Boston Boston
HEC Paris MBA Coffee Chat in Boston
Mardi 24 février, 10h00
HEC Paris Master of Business Administration Coffee Chat in Boston
Register for a Coffee Chat with the HEC Paris MBA Recruitment Team to learn more about our MBA program! This 30-minute personalized session offers an opportunity to:
Discuss your background, career goals, and upcoming MBA plans
Learn about the HEC Paris MBA Program Curriculum and Class Profile
Explore our admissions process, interview tips and funding options
Learn about HEC Alumni stories and career support
And dive into any other questions you may have!
You will receive confirmation details (time and location) approximately one week before the event.
If you have any questions about our MBA program in the meantime, please don’t hesitate to email your dedicated recruitment manager Amelia BOUYSSET at [bouysset@hec.fr](mailto:bouysset@hec.fr).
We look forward to connecting with you in-person!
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2026-02-24T10:00:00.000-05:00
Fin : 2026-02-24T17:00:00.000-05:00
https://www.hec.edu/en/mba/meet-us/coffee-chat-boston
Boston, Suffolk County