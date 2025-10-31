HEC Paris virtual coffee chat – LATAM Santiago Santiago

HEC Paris business school virtual coffee chat – LATAM

Our Recruitment Manager Zoey Crabb would be happy to talk to you for 30 minutes to give admissions tips and answer any questions you may have about our Masters programs.

Please only fill one form to register for a one-to-one session.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-10-31T09:00:00.000-03:00

Fin : 2025-10-31T19:00:00.000-03:00

https://www.hec.edu/en/master-s-programs/meet-us/virtual-coffee-chat-latam

