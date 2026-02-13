Herman Dune + Barbara Forstner Amiens

Herman Dune + Barbara Forstner

17 Quai Bélu Amiens Somme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-12 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-12

Date(s) :

2026-03-12

Herman Dune Indie Folk | FR 22:00

Fondé à la fin des années 1990, Herman Dune est le projet du Franco-Suédois David Ivar. Issu d’influences Folk (Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen), Country (Townes Van Zandt, John Prine) et Indie-Folk (Elliot Smith, Lucinda Williams, Silver Jews), David Ivar, né et élevé à Paris, a dû s’inventer sa propre scène pour s’exprimer, à une époque où chanter à la guitare acoustique, en anglais, sur les scènes parisiennes, était considéré absurde.

Barbara Forstner Rock Folk | FR US 21:00

Barbara Forstner est une auteure-compositrice et musicienne Franco-Américaine. Elle a vécu 11 ans à New York avant de revenir en France emportant l’amour du folk dans sa valise. Marquée par le voyage et d’une sensibilité pour la musique alternative, la chanteuse mélange des sonorités rock et folk, alliant un univers intimiste à des textes mélancoliques. Son (premier) album solo, Long Long Gone sortira le 28 Novembre 2025.

Herman Dune Indie Folk | FR 22:00

Fondé à la fin des années 1990, Herman Dune est le projet du Franco-Suédois David Ivar. Issu d’influences Folk (Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen), Country (Townes Van Zandt, John Prine) et Indie-Folk (Elliot Smith, Lucinda Williams, Silver Jews), David Ivar, né et élevé à Paris, a dû s’inventer sa propre scène pour s’exprimer, à une époque où chanter à la guitare acoustique, en anglais, sur les scènes parisiennes, était considéré absurde.

Barbara Forstner Rock Folk | FR US 21:00

Barbara Forstner est une auteure-compositrice et musicienne Franco-Américaine. Elle a vécu 11 ans à New York avant de revenir en France emportant l’amour du folk dans sa valise. Marquée par le voyage et d’une sensibilité pour la musique alternative, la chanteuse mélange des sonorités rock et folk, alliant un univers intimiste à des textes mélancoliques. Son (premier) album solo, Long Long Gone sortira le 28 Novembre 2025. .

17 Quai Bélu Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 88 01 contact@lalune.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Herman Dune Indie Folk | FR 22:00

Founded in the late 1990s, Herman Dune is the project of French-Swedish David Ivar. Drawing on influences from Folk (Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen), Country (Townes Van Zandt, John Prine) and Indie-Folk (Elliot Smith, Lucinda Williams, Silver Jews), Paris-born and bred David Ivar had to invent his own stage to express himself, at a time when singing on acoustic guitar in English on Parisian stages was considered absurd.

Barbara Forstner Rock Folk | FR US 21:00

Barbara Forstner is a Franco-American singer-songwriter and musician. She lived in New York for 11 years before returning to France with a love of folk in her suitcase. Marked by her travels and her sensitivity to alternative music, the singer blends rock and folk sounds, combining an intimate universe with melancholy lyrics. Her (first) solo album, Long Long Gone, will be released on November 28, 2025.

L’événement Herman Dune + Barbara Forstner Amiens a été mis à jour le 2026-02-13 par OT D’AMIENS