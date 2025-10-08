HEROINES LA COMÉDIE DE TOULOUSE Toulouse

LA COMÉDIE DE TOULOUSE 16 Rue Saint-Germier Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-10-08 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-08 21:30:00

2025-10-08

Pour son premier spectacle en solo, Béatrice de La Boulaye nous entraîne dans un voyage hilarant, anticonformiste et fondamentalement humain.

Ce voyage c’est la pays des héroïnes, fictives ou réelles, qui ont marqué sa vie, et très certainement la nôtre.

Un cocktail parfait de rires, d’émotions et de découvertes pour notre plus grand bonheur. 23.5 .

LA COMÉDIE DE TOULOUSE 16 Rue Saint-Germier Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 34 44 16 70

English :

For her first solo show, Béatrice de La Boulaye takes us on a hilarious, non-conformist and fundamentally human journey.

German :

In ihrer ersten Soloshow nimmt uns Béatrice de La Boulaye mit auf eine urkomische, nonkonformistische und grundlegend menschliche Reise.

Italiano :

Per la sua prima mostra personale, Béatrice de La Boulaye ci accompagna in un viaggio esilarante, anticonformista e fondamentalmente umano.

Espanol :

En su primera exposición individual, Béatrice de La Boulaye nos embarca en un viaje hilarante, inconformista y fundamentalmente humano.

