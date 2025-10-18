Herriko Ahotsak Fronton Guéthary
Herriko Ahotsak Fronton Guéthary samedi 18 octobre 2025.
Herriko Ahotsak
Fronton 450 Avenue du General de Gaulle Guéthary Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-18
Date(s) :
2025-10-18
Soirée dédiée à la culture basque (chants, danses, restauration)
Programme en attente .
Fronton 450 Avenue du General de Gaulle Guéthary 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 39 60 09 betiari.guethary@gmail.com
English : Herriko Ahotsak
German : Herriko Ahotsak
Italiano :
Espanol : Herriko Ahotsak
L’événement Herriko Ahotsak Guéthary a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque