HESTA D’IVÈRN CONFÉRENCE Cier-de-Luchon vendredi 19 décembre 2025.
SALLE DES FÊTES Cier-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-12-19 18:00:00
fin : 2025-12-19 20:00:00
2025-12-19
18h à 21h conférence sur le thème des Bèstias d’Aci par Bernat Arrous
Gratuit. .
SALLE DES FÊTES Cier-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie pastorala31@gmail.com
English :
6pm to 9pm: lecture on the theme of Bèstias d’Aci by Bernat Arrous
German :
18.00 bis 21.00 Uhr: Vortrag über das Thema Bèstias d’Aci von Bernat Arrous
Italiano :
18.00-9.00: Conferenza sul tema delle Bèstias d’Aci di Bernat Arrous
Espanol :
18.00-21.00 h: Conferencia sobre el tema de las Bèstias d’Aci a cargo de Bernat Arrous
