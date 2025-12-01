HESTA D’IVÈRN CONFÉRENCE Cier-de-Luchon

HESTA D’IVÈRN CONFÉRENCE

SALLE DES FÊTES Cier-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-19 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-19 20:00:00

2025-12-19

18h à 21h conférence sur le thème des Bèstias d’Aci par Bernat Arrous

Gratuit. .

SALLE DES FÊTES Cier-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie pastorala31@gmail.com

English :

6pm to 9pm: lecture on the theme of Bèstias d’Aci by Bernat Arrous

German :

18.00 bis 21.00 Uhr: Vortrag über das Thema Bèstias d’Aci von Bernat Arrous

Italiano :

18.00-9.00: Conferenza sul tema delle Bèstias d’Aci di Bernat Arrous

Espanol :

18.00-21.00 h: Conferencia sobre el tema de las Bèstias d’Aci a cargo de Bernat Arrous

