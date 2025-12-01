HEURE DU CONTE MÉDIATHÈQUE Revel

HEURE DU CONTE MÉDIATHÈQUE Revel samedi 20 décembre 2025.

HEURE DU CONTE

MÉDIATHÈQUE 2 Boulevard Carnot Revel Haute-Garonne

Tarif :

Date :
Début : 2025-12-20 10:45:00
fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :
2025-12-20

Venez découvrir de contes gourmands !
La médiathèque municipale, en partenariat avec l’association Mots et Merveilles, vous propose de découvrir l’heure du conte dès 3 ans le samedi 20 décembre à 10h45 Contes gourmands .   .

MÉDIATHÈQUE 2 Boulevard Carnot Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 83 44 00  media-accueil@mairie-revel.fr

English :

Come and discover gourmet tales!

German :

Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie de contes gourmands!

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire alcuni racconti gastronomici!

Espanol :

¡Venga y descubra algunos cuentos gastronómicos!

