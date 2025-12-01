HEURE DU CONTE MÉDIATHÈQUE Revel
HEURE DU CONTE MÉDIATHÈQUE Revel samedi 20 décembre 2025.
HEURE DU CONTE
MÉDIATHÈQUE 2 Boulevard Carnot Revel Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-20 10:45:00
fin : 2025-12-20
Date(s) :
2025-12-20
Venez découvrir de contes gourmands !
La médiathèque municipale, en partenariat avec l’association Mots et Merveilles, vous propose de découvrir l’heure du conte dès 3 ans le samedi 20 décembre à 10h45 Contes gourmands . .
MÉDIATHÈQUE 2 Boulevard Carnot Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 83 44 00 media-accueil@mairie-revel.fr
English :
Come and discover gourmet tales!
German :
Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie de contes gourmands!
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire alcuni racconti gastronomici!
Espanol :
¡Venga y descubra algunos cuentos gastronómicos!
L’événement HEURE DU CONTE Revel a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE