Histoire et photos de Isches Isches

Histoire et photos de Isches Isches samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Histoire et photos de Isches

salle Choiseul Isches Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-11 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-12 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Photos de classe, sobriquets Ischois, patois et expressions locales, cartes postales et photos anciennes, l’Histoire d’Isches, la Vie à Isches des années 50 aux années 90, etc…

A 15 h, projection de photos de classe des années 50 à 90 sur grand écran.

Venez identifier les personnes présentes sur les photos.Tout public

0 .

salle Choiseul Isches 88320 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 42 72 04 47

English :

Class photos, Isches nicknames, local dialects and expressions, postcards and old photos, the History of Isches, Life in Isches from the 50s to the 90s, etc?

At 3 p.m., class photos from the 50s to the 90s will be shown on the big screen.

Come and identify the people in the photos.

German :

Klassenfotos, Ischoiser Spitznamen, Dialekt und lokale Ausdrücke, Postkarten und alte Fotos, die Geschichte von Isches, das Leben in Isches von den 50er bis zu den 90er Jahren, etc

Um 15 Uhr werden Klassenfotos aus den 50er bis 90er Jahren auf einer großen Leinwand gezeigt.

Identifizieren Sie die Personen, die auf den Fotos zu sehen sind.

Italiano :

Foto di classe, soprannomi ischitani, dialetti ed espressioni locali, cartoline e vecchie foto, la storia di Isches, la vita a Isches dagli anni ’50 agli anni ’90, ecc

Alle ore 15.00 verranno proiettate sul grande schermo le foto di classe dagli anni ’50 agli anni ’90.

Venite a riconoscere le persone nelle foto.

Espanol :

Fotos de clase, apodos de Isches, dialectos y expresiones locales, postales y fotos antiguas, la historia de Isches, la vida en Isches de los años 50 a los 90, etc

A las 15.00 horas, se proyectarán en pantalla grande fotos de clase de los años 50 a los 90.

Ven a identificar a las personas que aparecen en las fotos.

L’événement Histoire et photos de Isches Isches a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par VOSGES TOURISME