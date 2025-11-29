HITS AROUND THE CLOCK – DJ JAMO FLASHBACK CAFÉ Toulouse

HITS AROUND THE CLOCK – DJ JAMO Samedi 29 novembre, 22h00 FLASHBACK CAFÉ Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T22:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T22:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:59:00

On vous fait voyager en musique avec DJ Jamo.

Chaque 30 min on change de décennie.

Start années 60 !

https://www.instagram.com/omaj_ffo/

FLASHBACK CAFÉ 5 allée de Brienne, 31000 Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Amidonniers / Compans-Caffarelli Haute-Garonne Occitanie https://toulouse.flashbackcafe.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/p/Flashback-Caf%C3%A9-Toulouse-100063843256519/

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/omaj_ffo/ »}] Niché au cœur du quartier Bazacle à Toulouse, le Flashback Café incarne un concept unique alliant restaurant, bar, café et spectacle.

Avec son patio à ciel ouvert, sa décoration à la fois vintage et moderne, ses multiples espaces, cet établissement offre une atmosphère accueillante et polyvalente.

C’est l’endroit parfait pour se retrouver, se divertir et profiter d’une expérience culinaire et culturelle enrichissante dans la vibrante ville de Toulouse.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Start 60′ 70′